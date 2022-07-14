OmniFeed Brings High-Quality US Market Data to Retail Market
Bookmap and Exegy partner to offer robust depth of market to retail tradersST. LOUIS, MO, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bookmap and Exegy Inc. have announced a strategic data partnership to offer a real-time, depth-of-book market data feed for US futures and equities—OmniFeed. Powered by Exegy, OmniFeed, which launches on Friday, July 15, is a state-of-the-art feed for retail trading platforms with connection points-of-presence in major global data centers in New York, Chicago, London, and Hong Kong. The partnership combines Exegy’s industry-leading market data technology and Bookmap’s sophisticated trading application.
“Our customers were demanding full market depth across all US exchanges including NYSE, ARCA, Nasdaq, and CME,” said Tsachi Galanos, Co-Founder of Bookmap. “OmniFeed gives our customers reliable content via one consolidated low-latency API to support all types of market analysis and trading strategies.”
OmniFeed is powered by the same global market data infrastructure leveraged by the largest banks and capital markets participants around the world. “Our purpose-built hardware appliances and resilient infrastructure provide dependable low-latency market data during the most stressful market conditions,” said David Taylor, Co-President and Chief Technology Officer of Exegy. “With OmniFeed, retail users can access the premier market data solution from anywhere, within the data center or via the cloud.”
Exegy Chief Revenue Officer Craig Schachter said the company’s partnership with Bookmap aligns with Exegy’s mission to democratize access to market data. “Our combined offering makes this rich content — which is already available to the market’s largest institutional players — easily accessible at affordable prices in the retail trading space.”
About Bookmap
Bookmap is a cutting-edge trading platform that provides real-time visualization of the order book. It allows you to watch millions of market data updates in real-time, made possible with a proprietary event processing engine.
Offering a range of trading indicators and analysis tools, Bookmap allows traders to watch the order flow unfold in real-time at 40 frames per second. Featuring a comprehensive API for developers, you can even build your own trading tools that integrate seamlessly into the platform.
Over 30 popular feeds and trading connections are supported from a range of different asset classes, including futures, stocks, and crypto.
Bookmap provides a 100% unfiltered and non-aggregated data display of price action and volume and allows you to benefit from broker-neutral connectivity and unrivaled execution capability. Visit Bookmap at https://bookmap.com/.
About Exegy®, Inc.
Exegy is a global leader in low-latency market data, execution technology, trading platforms, and predictive signals. Backed by Marlin Equity Partners, Exegy serves as a strategic partner to the complete ecosystem of the buy side, sell side, exchanges, and ISV/technology firms around the globe.
At the heart of Exegy solutions are fully managed, high-performance, and scalable solutions powered by purpose-built appliances, hardware acceleration, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, and service automation technologies derived from our extensive patent portfolio.
Headquartered in St. Louis with regional offices in the US, UK, and in Asia Pacific, Exegy has the global footprint to deliver world-class support and managed services to its customer base.
For more information, visit us at www.exegy.com and follow Exegy on LinkedIn | Twitter
Suzanne Koziatek -- Content strategist
Exegy Incorporated
+1 314-218-3638
media@exegy.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn