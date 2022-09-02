Burdon Campbell’s “From the Beginning” is a Powerful Tome that Helps Readers Build a Strong Connection with God
“From the Beginning” from Book Vine Press author Burdon Campbell is a gripping account designed to help readers have a better understanding of the Bible.
This book is designed to assist new members in their search for a better understanding of biblical study and bible history. I would like readers to grow in the Christian faith by reading the bible.”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “From the Beginning”: a potent account that enlightens the readers about the history of the Bible and its changes through the years. It aims to help the readers create a strong foundation of their faith. This book aims to connect new Christians to God and help them understand what the Bible is trying to say. “From the Beginning” is the creation of published author Burdon Campbell, an aircraft electrician interested in soccer and Bible history.
— Burdon Campbell, Author
Campbell writes, “The book is designed to give the youth and young adults a better understanding of the Bible and guide them toward a comfortable relationship with God and the Church. Basic Christian Training is simple and to the point, without any long, flashy dialogue. ‘From the Beginning’ sheds light on Bible history and its transformation through the centuries. This book puts the new believers and pastors on the same page from the beginning. ‘From the Beginning’ is about building your own relationship with God.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Campbell’s new book provides answers to readers to help them understand the Holy Bible. It is written to assist new members in their search for a better understanding of biblical study and Bible history.
Through this book, the author encourages the readers to grow in Christian faith by reading the Holy Bible for them to know more about God and create a strong relationship with Him.
