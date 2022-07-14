CRYPTIC TREASURE HUNT BEGINNING SOON IN NORTH DALLAS
A strange adventure activity advertisement is making the rounds in North DallasDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An entity calling itself "Dallas Side Quest" has begun advertising an intriguing new treasure hunt event on social media. Their promotional video promises a unique adventure activity that will be open to the public, and it will be free of charge for anyone who is curious enough to join in. And here's the most compelling part: They're offering an undetermined cash grand prize to the first person (or group of people) who succeeds in completing it's as-of-yet unknown challenges.
Thus far, the objective and exact location of this pursuit is still a bit vague, and that seems to be by design. But with an entry fee of zero dollars, it could very well be a refreshing opportunity during a period of soaring fuel prices, unprecedented costs of living, and many families needing to put vacations and entertainment on hold. From the sound of it, not only could you save some money while pursuing this mysterious challenge within your local area, but you might even end up making some if you happen to be the one lucky (or skilled) enough to finish it before anyone else.
It's worth mentioning that there is one notable part of the video that seems to stand out from the rest. At one point, it rapidly scrolls through a montage of images. The wide variety of which, shows everything from Forrest Fenn and his famous "The Thrill of the Chase" memoir, adventure books like "Alice in Wonderland", treasure hunt movie posters, historically mysterious international locations, and it even includes a reference to the internet-based mystery known as "Cicada 3301". It's hard to say what any of this means, but one could speculate that this might simply be a nod to notable mysteries, adventure stories and treasure hunts of the past. And while none of the aforementioned references have ever taken place in North Texas, maybe a few Dallasites might welcome the opportunity to experience a localized sense of mystery and adventure for themselves.
For now, Dallas Side Quest is offering little in terms of identifying who it's co-conspirators are, or what their ultimate goal might be. But it doesn't hurt to be optimistic while we patiently wait for more information to be released. For now, you can find (and follow) them on social media, or through their website at, www.dallassidequest.com .
Dallas Side Quest
Dallas Side Quest
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Get Ready For Dallas Side Quest