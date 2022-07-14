The Doyenne of Death® Podcast Explores Mortality Issues and Funeral Traditions

Talking about sex won’t make you pregnant, talking about funerals won’t make you dead.” — Gail Rubin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How can people start planning for their 100% mortality rate? Death educator Gail Rubin, Certified Thanatologist, starts those conversations with a weekly podcast titled The Doyenne of Death®. The series tackles end-of-life issues with a light touch on a dark subject.

A Doyenne is a woman considered senior in a group who knows a lot about a particular subject. Gail Rubin is an award-winning author, speaker, and pioneer of outside-the-box activities to help people discuss death and funeral planning. She started in 2010 with the publication of her first death education book, A Good Goodbye: Funeral Planning for Those Who Don’t Plan to Die.

Rubin’s motto is “Talking about sex won’t make you pregnant, talking about funerals won’t make you dead.” A pioneer of the Death Cafe movement and Before I Die Festivals in the United States, she uses humor and film clips in her presentations.

She offers practical insights into the party no one wants to plan. By discussing end-of-life issues BEFORE there’s a death, families can reduce stress, minimize conflict, save money, and have a meaningful, memorable “good goodbye.” Episodes cover green burial, cremation, religious funeral traditions, grief impacts, Near Death Experiences, and other topics.

In 2013, Gail Rubin hosted a live online broadcast, A Good Goodbye. The weekly one-hour Internet radio show was made into podcasts, long before the popularity of today’s programs. Evergreen episodes are being reissued as two-part podcasts titled The Doyenne of Death®. The new versions accommodate today’s shorter attention spans and time availability. New interviews will be recorded as well.

Subscribe and listen to The Doyenne of Death® wherever you get your podcasts. Listen to an introductory audio with Gail Rubin describing The Doyenne of Death podcasts here: https://the-doyenne-of-death.sounder.fm/. New episodes will be released every Thursday.

Gail Rubin is also the author of Kicking the Bucket List: 100 Downsizing and Organizing Things to Do Before You Die and Hail and Farewell: Cremation Ceremonies, Templates, and Tips. Her Before I Die Festival in a Box® manual and tools for holding your own local Festival is slated for release in Fall 2022. A free end-of-life planning form and 50-point Executor’s Checklist is available online at www.AGoodGoodbye.com.