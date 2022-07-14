Startup Tech Company Aims to Help Fill Gaps in Labor Shortage

MFGWorx to release a one-stop platform for hiring managers and candidates in manufacturing, industrial sectors.

MFGWorx is here to help these facilities with their hiring struggles, not take advantage of them. Our advanced platform gives them all the support and tools needed to tackle the market.” — Joel Calderon, Founder of MFGWorx

Statistics show that 2.1 million manufacturing jobs could go unfilled by 2030 as a labor shortage — due in part to the "Great Resignation" — continues to wreak havoc on manufacturing, industrial, and skilled trade industries.

Startup company MFGWorx plans to help fill those holes through the release of its new SaaS-based platform, which will create a new and efficient way for seamless hiring processes within the manufacturing and industrial sectors.

“We created MFGWorx to help these manufacturers and industrial facilities get back on track when it comes to hiring, sourcing, and candidate development,” said Joel Calderon, Founder & CEO of MFGWorx. “There’s a lot of support that is needed in these industries that our competitors just don’t understand. I’m very proud of the solution we are bringing to the table and am very confident MFGWorx will change the way facilities and hiring managers approach the talent market.”

Upon its release, MFGWorx will streamline the entire hiring process by allowing seamless communication between hiring managers and job candidates on one easy-to-access platform — from candidate screening to sending an offer letter and starting employee training, hiring managers can use MFGWorx for every step of the hiring process rather than having to pay to use multiple platforms for each service.

“These industries are suffering right now with finding people, and we are looking to be a one-stop-shop to streamline their recruiting efforts,” Calderon said. “Besides posting jobs and sourcing candidates, these hiring managers can text candidates from our platform, issue skill-based assessments and develop their current staff.

Some of the innovative features of the MFGWorx platform include:

• The ability for hiring managers to text candidates, post jobs, and browse through MFGWorx’s resume database right from the platform.

• The platform’s algorithm continuously works to recommend relevant candidates, issue assessments, craft offer letters, safety trainings, and candidate certifications, and much more.

• Candidates on the platform are regularly reminded to ensure their profile and resumes are up-to-date, as well as their job status.

• Featured candidate profiles will make the hiring process even easier by matching top talent with companies looking to fill specific roles.

The subscription-based service is expected to be released later this month.



About MFGWorx

Founded in 2022, MFGWorx is a live chat job board that targets the manufacturing and industrial sectors connecting hiring managers to candidates instantly. Offering various solutions to help close the talent gap, including candidate screening and matching, resume building, and assessments and training. MFGWorx is the future of hiring.