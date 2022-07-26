Richard Miriti’s newly released “The Kenyan Safari” is a fundamental guide for travellers who wants to visit Africa
“The Kenyan Safari” by author Richard Miriti is a well-crafted handbook filled with photos that showcases the best tourist destinations across Kenya.PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Kenyan Safari: Your Ultimate Travel Journal”: a pool of jaw-dropping photos that entice travellers and backpackers to discover the wonders of Kenya. This book aims to promote tourism in the country and invites everyone to experience Kenya’s one-of-a-kind recreational activities and the ultimate Safari adventure. “The Kenyan Safari: Your Ultimate Travel Journal” is the creation of published author Richard Miriti, a national security practitioner who loves to research, write, lecture, motivate young people and travel the world.
Miriti writes, “How often do we read about great news coming from Africa? Just like Las Vegas, California, and New York, there are great places to spend vacation across Kenya. In this publication, Ritchie compiled a selection of photos to showcase the ultimate Kenyan tourism experience. This photo collection captures the phenomenal Wildebeest Migration as well as the spectacular birds of Kenya. It also lists a number of destinations, recreational activities, as well as the ultimate Kenyan Safari Bucket List, among many other things!”
Published by Book Vine Press, Miriti’s new book is filled with a helpful guide that every reader may know about what to do when they visit Kenya.
Through this book, the author wants the readers to know that there are a lot of things to discover in African countries, such as Kenya—and a Safari adventure is among the bucket list that everyone should check when they visit the said country.
Richard Miriti
Book Vine Press
+1 888-808-2959
email us here