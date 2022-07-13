AnnaMaria Bliven, of Military Veteran's Non-Profit: Home Front Battle - Survival of the Fittest

Onward and Upward is hosting two 90-minute sessions of this SELF-COMBAT TRAINING taking place online on September 14, 2022 and September 27, 2022.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Survival of the fittest” is a phrase that most people are familiar with. Herbert Spencer (1864) was the first to use this phrase in the book: The Principles of Biology. Human beings are species that have faced challenges with victorious outcomes throughout history. Yet, when it comes to surviving the transition from military life to civilian living, many military members are not surviving this transition.

What is taking place that is getting in the way of these brave men and women who fought to defend the United States against foes not being fit to face this challenge? It boggles the brain to come up with an explanation and a reason for why so many military suicides are occurring.

Ever tried to fight an enemy unprepared and physically/mentally unfit to face the battle? Unfit and unprepared means almost instant loss of the battle. This is what is happening to military members leaving the military service unprepared.

The unpreparedness for leaving the military service is causing military members to get stuck and not move forward, which can also be referred to as being bound and not free. When a person is not free, it can be said that they are limited or thwarted in making progress. It is like trying to gain access to something bound by chains with a padlock needing a key to free the chains that are getting in the way of access. The chains are in the way of gaining access and making progress with goals and missions for the next chapter in the lives of the former military. When a person is in a situation of being bound and not able to make progress in life, that is a very uncomfortable condition. Most human beings, in uncomfortable situations, want to escape that condition by any means possible. This escape sometimes happens with drinking alcohol or taking drugs, overindulging in vices, or total withdrawal from the scene of life.

What happens to a person in a bound situation or circumstance that may be caused outside of their control, or due to an unfortunate or unforeseen consequence of inaction, or an action taken place. In either case, a person experiencing being bound and unable to make progress in their lives can cause mental anguish, so much so that for many military members, the escape has been to commit or attempt suicide. The mental anguish is uncomfortable, and the thoughts of destruction, dissatisfaction with living life, and feeling defeated accompany this tragic condition. Persons in this condition are held captive by their thoughts. Wouldn’t it be great to know how to gain control over thoughts and not be captive by them? Imagine having the skill to bring these thoughts under submission and take their power away, giving way to positive thoughts. This is what could take place in SELF-COMBAT. Fighting and winning the battle of thought life.

Onward and Upward is blessed to have encountered a world-renowned trainer training people to be victorious in SELF-COMBAT. Dan Low is a self-improvement and behavior expert training people on controlling their negative emotions and life situations through Eastern / Western behavior modification techniques. He is the author of “The Art of Self-Combat,” published in 2002, and a very sought-after worldwide corporate trainer. Dan has helped thousands of people live lives to the fullest, teaching them simple and potent mind battle tactics that get instant results.

Amy Morin wrote an article in Forbes called "This is How Your Thoughts Become Your Reality", stating “Your thoughts are a catalyst for self-perpetuating circles.” In essence, as a person thinks, so may the person become. Thinking negative thoughts results in negative outcomes, and thinking positive thoughts result in positive outcomes. People with negative thoughts are like the picture of having chains with a locked padlock. Dan Low’s teaching and training unlocks the lock and even makes it, so there is never a situation when a person is bound because the moment that happens, the person has the key to the padlock, having been taught the mind battle techniques.

Onward and Upward advocates on behalf of the military members going through rough times while transitioning from military life to civilian living. In that advocacy, Onward and Upward is hosting two 90-minute sessions of this SELF-COMBAT TRAINING taking place online on September 14, 2022, from 12 pm to 1:30 pm (CT), and September 27, 2022, from 9 am to 10:30 am (CT). During this training session, SELF-COMBAT powerful lessons are taught, such as understanding BOB (Boss of Bosses AKA ultimate reality). That is the first lesson that significantly helps when faced with unpleasant, uncomfortable situations and circumstances. The following classes are also super powerful and helpful when dealing with life’s downward turns, making it possible to have more positive thoughts than negative ones. After this training session, a person is mentally fit to face whatever situation or circumstance life may present and win the battle. Being fit for this SELF-COMBAT is paramount to staying alive and thriving!

Want to know the techniques for being victorious in SELF-COMBAT? Register for the training by sending a message to Dr. AnnaMaria Bliven at contact@onwardupwardinc.com.

*The cost of this training is a nominal $50 per person and is a fundraising event for Onward and Upward for its project to add a housing and transportation component to help people have a place to live and a way to get to their workplace. They are making it possible for the clients of Onward and Upward (formally: Forward and Upward, Inc. DBA: Onward and Upward EIN: 82-1594584) to have two fewer barriers keeping them from achieving their goal of supporting themselves and their families.