Jeffrey S. Stephens, Acclaimed Espionage Thriller Author, Debuts New Espionage Thriller to Rave Reviews

Jeffery S. Stephens, author of The Handler: A Nick Reagan Thriller is a master of intrigue and espionage.” — Authors Reading

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE HANDLER, by Jeffrey S. Stephens, is an espionage thriller presenting a cast of characters in the first of a new series. The book by Stephens is being released in hardcover on August 30, 2022, by Post Hill Press. The eBook version will be available in early July. However, critics have already been able to get a copy on their hands for review purposes and the book is being well received and praised by them.

"Jeffery S. Stephens, author of The Handler: A Nick Reagan Thriller is a master of intrigue and espionage. Stephen's novel is so in sync with today's war on terrorism that the author includes a disclaimer that 'most of the details are sheer fabrication,'" praises Authors Reading. "Details of terrorist activities are the product of his imagination and 'have nothing to do with reality.' However, reader beware. Compare the plot to what is happening in the daily news, and you might end up wondering if he is also a fortune teller."

The Handler provides a multi-national setting, with CIA agents attempting to foil a terrorist plot aimed at causing death and destruction at several locations around the United States. This gripping adventure takes two CIA operatives from New York to Afghanistan, Paris, Las Vegas, and, ultimately, America’s heartland as they race to prevent a series of terrorist attacks. When the CIA uncovers details of violent assaults planned throughout the United States, clandestine CIA operative Nicholas Reagan and his partner, Carol Gellos, are assigned to prevent them—traveling across the world as they confront long odds and danger along the way.

Another reviewer states, “The Handler is a heart-pounding ride with great narratives and interesting people and places. It's got it all - spies, assassins, guns, and terrorist cells. An excellent blend of drama and suspense with plenty of twists and turns to keep the reader enthralled. If you liked Vince Flynn novels, you would love Stephens's super cool CIA operative Nick Reagan.”

The Handler will be available in bookstores as well as on Amazon and Barnes & Noble and is already available for pre-order.

A native of the Bronx, now living in Greenwich, Connecticut with his wife Nancy, where they raised their two sons, Graham and Trevor, Jeffrey S. Stephens is the author of the Jordan Sandor thrillers, Targets of Deception, Targets of Opportunity, Targets of Revenge, and Rogue Mission; the steamy murder-mystery Crimes and Passion; and the exciting father-son international saga Fool's Errand which won the First Place Pencraft Award. Stephens has been a successful lawyer for decades, representing a number of celebrities and other notable clients who appear in his books under various guises.

Stephens and his family are avid skiers, golfers, and tennis players who have traveled extensively throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean, including a fateful trip years ago to Portofino, Italy, the setting for the climax of his first novel, Targets of Deception.