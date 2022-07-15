Erin Flynn, Award-Winning Fine Jewelry Designer, On How Worldwide Jewelry Industry Expects to Reach $459 Billion by 2030

Erin Flynn, Founder of Erin Flynn Jewelry Erin Flynn Jewelry

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Jewelry Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Material Type; By Category; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global jewelry market size is expected to reach USD 459.43 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides an analysis of future market growth.

“Estimates that the global jewelry market is anticipated to reach nearly $460 billion within the next ten years reflects the consistent appetite and appeal for luxury accessories,” said Erin Flynn, founder/owner of Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry, citing a recent study on industry growth trends. “While broader economic factors can play a role in consumer sentiment, overall demand tends to remain fairly robust for jewelry across categories and types, though with some variation when considering price points and products. Event-driven pieces, such as engagement or anniversary jewelry, are no longer solely dominating the marketplace, with everyday pieces – including more accessible customized jewelry – increasingly becoming the norm."

Flynn went on to address the growing popularity of ornament-related jewelry. “Ornaments such as bracelets, rings, and necklaces, in particular, are on the rise in emerging markets, driven largely by lifestyle factors, and with the rising price of precious metal ornaments, is playing a significant factor in the industry’s size and growth valuations expected by 2030," continues Flynn. "Other developments, such as increased investment capital inflows, partnerships, and global expansion goals are further fueling industry volumes."

Flynn concludes, "What’s more, we are seeing technology help spawn new approaches to functionality and design, as with the test-launch of antimicrobial jewelry this past year, as well as with production and distribution, as evidenced by cloud-based e-commerce platforms curated specifically for the international jewelry market. Further, it’s not just women-led interest in fashion consciousness promoting demand, but an increase in men’s interest and consumption as well, such as the forecasted growth in men’s signature rings. Against this backdrop, men's cufflinks are something I am focused on and promoting in my own collection, reflecting the rise in male-focused pieces and accessories.”