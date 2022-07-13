Ridge Corporation Announces Showcase of the new GM brightdrop ZEVO600 Delivery Van at Company Field Day Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday July 15, 2022, at the Ridge Corporation Field Day 2022, Ridge Corporation in conjunction with GM brightdrop will be showcasing the all-new brightdrop Zevo600 100% Electric Delivery Van https://www.gobrightdrop.com/ equipped with Ridge Corporation lightweight structural composite DymondPly™ Bodyside, SolarX™ Roof and TransCore™ Floor panels, for the Ridge Team members to see firsthand their great work on the commercial production vehicle assembly build.
“We at Ridge Corporation are so proud and honored to be selected as a Key Automotive Tier1 Supplier partner for GM Brightdrop on this exciting cutting edge Electric Vehicle program utilizing our Made in America innovative, resilient, and lightweight composites technology,” said John Maynie, Senior Director Structural Composites and Business Development at Ridge Corporation leading the program.
Positive Customer Impact
Many transportation customers have already benefited from our Lightweight Structural Composites; when value, resilience, durability, quality, and sustainability are needed visit our website: https://ridgecorp.com/
Ridge Corporation HIRING
Join our team, reach new heights, and advance your career with an innovative company. Accepting applications: https://ridgecorp.com/employment-application-new/
About Ridge Corporation:
Founded in 2004, Ridge Corporation is a worldwide leader in solutions-oriented manufacturing of advanced composites, specializing in resilient, lightweight, fiber-reinforced, thermoplastic laminates and structural panels.
###
For more information, press only:
PR Contact Name: John Maynie – Sr. Director Structural Composites & BD
Phone number: 252-377-7735
Email: john.maynie@ridgecorp.com
For more information go to: https://ridgecorp.com/ or write us at: info@ridgecorp.com
John Maynie
Ridge Corporation
+1 614-421-7434
email us here