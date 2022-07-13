Making An LLC is Simple
LLCs (Limited Liability Companies) are legal entities that provide limited liability for owners and managers. They're often used by small businesses and entrepreneurs to limit personal liability in the event of lawsuits.
Choose The Right Company Name.
Plan to start a company, individuals should consider choosing a name that's easy to spell and pronounce. It also needs to be short enough to fit on a business card, yet long enough to convey the nature of your business.
Decide what type of LLC .
There are two main ways to set up a business entity: as a sole proprietor or through an LLC. Both options offer advantages and disadvantages.
Determine Who Will Be Responsible For Paying Taxes.
Decide to go with an LLC, individual will need to determine who will be responsible for paying taxes. This decision should be made early on because it will affect how much money and how much tax will be payed.
Select A Registered Agent And Set Up Mailing Addresses.
Decide whether to incorporate as an LLC or S Corporation, decide if a registered agent is needed. This individual will receive legal notices and process documents related company's activities.
File Articles Of Organization & Other Documents.
Incorporating as an LLC, also need to file articles of organization with any state's secretary of states .Gov website. These filings are required by law and should be filed within 30 days after forming an LLC.
Consider Making an LLC In the American Samoa, USA
American Samoa, USA Anonymous Tax Free LLC
Members of American Samoa Anonymous LLC don’t have to pay personal income tax, admission tax, gift tax, estate tax, inventory tax on income, and unitary tax. Starting an LLC ONLINE in American Samoa means owners or members won’t incur state-level taxes. Yes, American states don’t tax LLC, but members or owners of the LLC are almost always taxed based on their share of income. Ordinarily, LLCs are taxed in line with corporations and subject to corporate tax rates at the state and federal level.
American Samoa LLC Tax Heaven
Fortunately, forming and running an LLC in American Samoa cuts out all state-level taxes for owners and members. For starters, members and owners of the Anonymous LLC don’t have to pay personal income tax, admission tax, gift tax, estate tax, inventory tax on income, and unitary tax.
