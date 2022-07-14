Herzog Paints Sam Walton for Alice Walton and Crystal Bridges Museum
Samuel Walton was an American businessman best known for founding the retailers Walmart
Greg Herzog Paints Sam Walton For Alice Walton and The Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonsville Arkansas.”BENTONSVILLE, ARKANSAS, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greg Herzog Paints Sam Walton For Alice Walton and The Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonsville Arkansas.
Greg Herzog recently watched a segment on CBS Sunday Morning with Martha Teichner about Alice Walton and the Crystal Bridges Museum and was inspired by the beauty of the Crystal Bridges museum and what Alice Walton was trying to achieve. This inspired Greg to do a painting for Alice Walton and the Crystal Bridges Museum of her father Sam Walton using Greg's trademarked COLOR CODING DNA technique.
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is a museum of American art in Bentonville, Arkansas. The museum, founded by Alice Walton and designed by Moshe Safdie, officially opened on 11 November 2011.
Alice Walton was born in Newport, Arkansas] She was raised along with her three brothers in Bentonville, Arkansas and graduated from Bentonville High School in 1966. She graduated from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, with a B.A. in economics
Samuel Moore Walton (March 29, 1918 – April 5, 1992) was an American businessman and entrepreneur best known for founding the retailers Walmart and Sam's Club. Wal-Mart Stores Inc. grew to be the world's largest corporation by revenue as well as the biggest private employer in the world.
"We know what people or things look like in human form, on MRI's and brain scans, but what would they look like if they were represented by color?" questions Herzog.
Herzog arrived at his equation in his own personal quest to understand himself, by researching every possible scientific pathway of human development, Newton, Galileo, Jung and Max Planck.
If a subject was represented by a color or series of colors what would it look like?
COLOR CODING DNA® is a Quantum Reaction Theory using a geometric mathematical equation, where X# of points represents the makeup of a subject. Each principle applies to different aspects of life and each degree of expression within the context of each point is color coded and weighted accordingly.
The COLOR CODING DNA® painting process is strikingly similar to the way patterns in Nature evolve. Since its discovery in the 1960's, chaos theory has experienced spectacular success in explaining many of Nature's processes. A mathematical system can be designed to generate COLOR CODING DNA® trajectories, where the degree of chaos can be tuned. Many natural chaotic systems form fractals in the patterns that record the process.
Similar to Physicists and Economists or the Myers Briggs model, Greg has written an algorithm that uses a branch of physics that utilizes a Quantum theory to describe and predict the properties of a physical system.
Herzog analyzes the Quantum data of the individual or subject, and then he follows a mathematical model to identify and quantify relationships in the data to best understand the true nature of the individual or subject based on the relationships.
For more information you can contact Greg @203-240-4020
Greg Herzog, is a former sub four minute miler, celebrity trainer , Artist and Conditioning Specialist in Downtown Ridgefield CT and Fairfield County for over 2 decades; Greg has worked with David Geffen, Harvey Keitel, Naomi Campbell, Jan Wenner, Charlie Rose, Edgar Bronfman Jr, competitive athletes, as well as individuals from the ages 5-94, and has made studying human performance his life's work. This extensive experience led to the development of QUANTUM MAPPING®, a mathematical equation to predict and change behavior, as well as a Quantum Reaction Theory: COLOR CODING DNA®, to help better understand the foundation of the makeup of an individual in regard to performance.
