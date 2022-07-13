Hundreds of Medico-Legal Research Documents Now Available in Expert Institute’s New Strategic Research Library
Leading legal technology company launches library featuring the latest in medical research and scientific literature
Medical research is crucial to the successful outcome of so many malpractice cases. The Strategic Research Library provides attorneys with the insights they need while saving them time and resources.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert Institute, a market-leading legal technology company providing expert legal services and software, is proud to announce the launch of the Strategic Research Library, a repository of more than 250 documents covering common medical procedures, injuries, and presentations. These research documents, authored by Expert Institute’s team of physicians, provide attorneys with the latest medical research and scientific literature to support their case theories and build winning arguments.
— Michael Talve, CEO and Managing Director of Expert Institute
The complete Strategic Research Library is available online now and can be easily searched for specific topics. Users can also search by practice area or medical specialty to key in on specific topics related to their case. Currently, the library features more than 140 medical malpractice documents, 65 personal injury-related topics, and over 30 reports on product liability.
“Attorneys need to have a large depth of medical knowledge as they enter into their cases, but they’re not clinicians,” explained Dr. Ricky Siddiqui, Senior Strategic Research Associate at Expert Institute. “That’s where Strategic Research comes in. We cover the knowledge gap that exists by providing attorneys with a detailed report including an executive summary, primary literature, and an authoritative opinion on the topic. These documents are easily accessible and break down complex topics so that anyone can understand the medicine and how it applies to their case.”
“Medical research is crucial to the successful outcome of so many medical malpractice cases,” said Michael Talve, CEO and Managing Director of Expert Institute. “The Strategic Research Library provides attorneys with the expert insights they need to prepare for and support their case while saving them time and resources. We’re excited to share these valuable insights with attorneys, and we look forward to continuing the growth of the library with cutting-edge research on the most important litigation topics.”
Documents in the Strategic Research Library are available now to browse and purchase. Attorneys can also request custom research from Expert Institute’s medical team specific to their case that will address case-related questions and pressing concerns.
To learn more about the Strategic Research Library, please visit https://www.expertinstitute.com/services/strategic-research-library/
