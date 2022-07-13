Perio Tray™ Therapy from Perio Protect Selected as Cellerant 2022 Best of Class Hygiene Award Winner
it’s important to note that Perio Tray™ therapy makes a clinician’s work easier because patients remain so much healthier over time that maintenance appointments are a breeze.”ST LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perio Tray™ therapy from Perio Protect was selected as a 2022 Cellerant Best of Class Hygiene Award winner. Winners are recognized for “innovative technologies that continue to elevate the standard of care in dental hygiene,” said Dr. Lou Shuman DMD CAGS, CEO of Cellerant Consulting Group and creator of the Best of Class Hygiene awards program. “Our panel spent many hours in close discussion identifying these standout products. This list of winners truly points the way to assist dental hygienists to best equip today’s contemporary practice”.
— Christa McConaghy RDH
Perio Protect offers innovative products and technologies designed for the post-antibiotic age. The Perio Tray™ periodontal medicament carrier is cleared by the FDA to deliver medication deep into periodontal pockets. Research demonstrates that adding Perio Tray™ delivery of hydrogen peroxide gel as homecare significantly improved patient oral health. The research noted substantial reductions in gingival bleeding, reduced pocket depths, decreases in bacterial loads and high patient satisfaction with fresher breath and whiter teeth.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Cellerant Award Voting Panel members,” said Perio Protect Managing Director Tanya Dunlap. “We aim to put our innovative science into practical, clinical application to benefits patients, dental teams, and dental practices. The best part of our work is celebrating with hygienists and dental teams when they document how Perio Tray™ therapy improves patient health. Our goals are to put disease into remission and prevent reoccurrence.”
Perio Protect Team Trainer and former clinician Christa McConaghy RDH agrees that the most meaningful part of the work is improving patient health, “but also it’s important to note that Perio Tray™ therapy makes a clinician’s work easier because patients remain so much healthier over time that maintenance appointments are a breeze. Often,” she recalls, “my patients who used Perio Tray™ therapy have easier appointments than a typical prophy appointment. We’re very proud to partner with wet-gloved clinicians and we want to make implementation easy for their continued success. We’re so proud to receive this award.”
The Cellerant Best of Class Hygiene Award is the only program of its kind, earning coverage from the dental media across North America. This year, winning products will be showcased at RDH Under One Roof’s annual meeting, which will be held in Orlando Florida July 21-23. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to experience these Best of Class technologies first-hand on the Under One Roof exhibition floor, in addition to meeting the voting panel and learning more about why the winners were selected.
About the Cellerant Best of Class Hygiene Award
Since the inaugural presentation in 2009, the Best of Class Technology Awards have grown to occupy a unique space in the dental industry by creating awareness of manufacturers that are driving the discussion as to how practices will operate now and in the future. We are very excited to have initiated the Best of Class Hygiene Awards as of 2021.
Over the course of each year, the panel members seek out and conduct research on potentially practice-changing technologies, with deliberations on nominees and final voting typically taking place in February. Panelists are precluded from voting in any category where they have consulting relationships. The entire selection process is conducted and managed on a not-for-profit basis and is transparent and rigorous.
For more information on the Cellerant Best of Class Awards go to cellerantconsulting.com
About Perio Protect
Perio Protect was founded in 2005 by Duane C. Keller DMD, Perio Protect Chief Scientific Officer, to treat periodontal disease non-invasively with predictable, successful outcomes. His mission has always been two-fold: to reduce the incidence of periodontal disease and to reduce the chronic oral inflammatory burdens that contribute to systemic inflammation. Perio Protect created and developed the sector in the dental marketplace for non-invasive prescription tray therapy and remains the innovator looking to science to develop the best, non-antibiotic options for patient treatment. In terms of business strategy, Perio Protect creates turn-key solutions for clinical success and practice growth in the post-antibiotic age.
For more information on Perio Tray™ therapy from Perio Protect, visit https://providers.perioprotect.com.
