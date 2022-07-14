SCOUT Snags Wall Street Talent to Drive Operational Strategy and Financial Health of Company
SCOUT’s mission is to improve space safety and autonomy and I’m looking forward to supporting their goals with strategic financial and operational guidance.”ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCOUT Space Inc., a spaceflight hardware, software, and data provider developing solutions for improved safety and transparency in space is pleased to announce the hiring of Scott Nelson as the Vice President of Operations. Nelson will oversee the operational activities of the organization and will provide best practices strategies for the company’s financial health.
Nelson joins SCOUT Space with nearly a decade of experience across various roles in finance, software development, and product management. He spent several years on Wall Street with Morgan Stanley, after which he turned to building and managing software solutions. He holds a BSc in Finance from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.
“The space industry is typically filled with engineers and scientists. I think it's important to think outside this circle and expand our reach, especially when it comes to the business of space,” stated Eric Ingram, CEO and Founder of SCOUT Space. “Scott brings a fresh perspective and a diverse set of experiences to SCOUT with his background in other verticals such as finance and software. He understands the space ecosystem and how to build a solid financial model around our business. He’ll be guiding us through different phases of our company’s growth and will help us fulfill our plan of securing a safe and sustainable environment in space.”
“SCOUT has successfully developed dual-use, autonomous imaging solutions for rendezvous and proximity operations, satellite servicing, space traffic management, and orbital debris detection; all with a very small runway of funding to date,” added Scott Nelson, Vice President of Operations at SCOUT Space. “SCOUT’s mission is to improve space safety and autonomy and I’m looking forward to supporting their goals with strategic financial and operational guidance.”
In May of 2022, SCOUT Space announced it had been selected for a NASA SBIR award to make relative navigation more resilient and enable more autonomous rendezvous, proximity operations, and docking. This effort is expected to yield advancements in autonomy and resilience across a wide range of NASA applications which often require exhaustive pre-planning and manual operations of multi-satellite systems.
About SCOUT:
SCOUT was founded in 2019 with the mission to enable a new era of space safety and transparency. SCOUT’s in-space products and services, first launched in June 2021, allow spacecraft to see and understand things around them. The orbital distributed sensor network developed by SCOUT will significantly improve Space Domain Awareness (SDA) and ensure responsible use of the space environment. The company is a Techstars, MassChallenge, and venture-backed startup with ongoing government contracts and commercial paid pilots. SCOUT holds the Established® 2021 Startup of the Year® title. For more information, visit www.scout.space.
