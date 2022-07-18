ResumeSieve™ announces iCIMS 2-Way Integration Launch
-Simplifying the Candidate Evaluation Process for iCIMS ATS UsersCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResumeSieve™ announced the completion of a 2-way integration between The Sieve™ and the iCIMS applicant tracking system.
“As we continue to build out the number of integration partners for The Sieve™, we are very excited to have completed a bi-directional connection between The Sieve™ and iCMIS’s ATS system,” noted Abha Mallya, CEO and Co-Founder of ResumeSieve™. “This type of integration allows the user to operate within iCIMS and The Sieve™ as part of the recruiting workflow, making it even easier to evaluate and rank the candidates as they apply to jobs.”
Evaluating and ranking candidates are already easily accomplished using The Sieve™. Now iCIMS users will have the ability, within the workflow process, to run The Sieve™ and then have access to those results within the candidate record in iCIMS. The information provided by The Sieve™ will allow the user to quickly rank order the candidates based on their skills, shortening, dramatically, the time spent in candidate evaluation and slate creation. Understanding the skill level of the candidates will provide for better decision making, enabling the recruiter to pick a slate that is aligned with the needs of the organization.
Users have reported saving as much as 70% of the time typically spent on evaluating candidates. This can translate to saving as much as 35% of the cost per hire. These results can positively impact the recruiting process giving talent acquisition more time connect with their clients and candidates. What used to take hours (or days) and now be done in seconds with The Sieve™.
Access to the integration between The Sieve™ and the iCIMS ATS is available via the iCIMS Marketplace. The connection has been set up to be easy to implement with the exchange of a couple of pieces of login information.
About the ResumeSieve™ Organization
As a company, ResumeSieve™ develops tools designed to enhance traditional recruiting models and deliver the best talent to the organization. To learn more about The Sieve™ candidate evaluation platform, visit resumesieve.com or connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.
Michael Yinger
ResumeSieve, Inc.
+1 917-687-3760
Michael@resumesieve.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn