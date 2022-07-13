Equator Announces Release of Waterproof and Rust Resistant Outdoor Refrigerator

Equator Outdoor Refrigerator

Designed with eco-friendly cooling and controls, the appliance is set to become the ultimate outdoor refrigeration unit.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is thrilled to announce the launch of its OR400 Outdoor Refrigerator. Measuring in at 34.2 x 19.5 x 19.8 inches, and providing 3.5 cubic feet of interior space, this appliance is tailored to fit outdoor kitchens, patios, and bar spaces. Its unique and innovative features — including a rust-free, IPX4-rated waterproof exterior — make it an industry-leading design.

“We’re constantly pushing the limits of what’s possible in the appliance world,” said ​​Nick Mathews, of Equator Advanced Appliances. “Our customers need solutions that are practical for their lives, and that will hold up through the wear-and-tear of everyday use. Since the outdoors presents unique climate and weather-related challenges, we’ve designed the OR400 Outdoor Refrigerator to endure these conditions.”

What makes the freestanding OR400 model so durable is its attractive stainless steel exterior that is both rust-proof and waterproof. These core features protect the entire exterior for the long-term, guaranteeing that the outside will appear new for years to come.

Taking a look inside the beverage cooler, individuals can enjoy 0.4 cubic feet of freezer space (perfect for storing ice cubes), and 3.5 cubic feet of refrigerator space. The refrigerator portion is equipped with a wine rack and three wire shelves. This design allows for the free flowing of cool air, keeping all food and beverage items chilled at the optimal temperature.

Another major benefit of this compact refrigerator is its powerful compressor cooling system, and its mechanical temperature controls (which can be set between 34F - 50F). When used in conjunction, these two elements ensure the most environmentally-friendly cooling solution available. The entire unit holds up incredibly well during hot weather conditions without experiencing drops in interior temperature.

Other highly-desirable features include the fridge’s interior LED light, manual defrost (ideal for reducing energy consumption even further), locking casters/adjustable feet, secure door lock, and ETL certification.

The Equator OR400 Outdoor Refrigerator is now available for $871 on Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayair among others and also on Equator Advanced Appliances website.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.