Become Aesthetics Clinic, Opens Their New Aesthetic Clinic in Royal Square Novena, Singapore

Become Aesthetics Clinic opens its first clinic in Royal Square Novena to provide high-quality laser treatments and non-surgical skin care solutions

SINGAPORE, SG, SINGAPORE, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Become Aesthetics Clinic, one of the top emerging affordable aesthetic clinics in Singapore opens its doors in Royal Square Novena to provide premium and top-notch non-invasive skin treatments to Singaporeans who want to experience better skin without surgery.

The aesthetic clinic focuses on providing effective and safe laser treatments, among other services, that target fine lines, wrinkles, sagging skin, and hyperpigmentation.

Become Aesthetics Clinic was founded by a team of medical aesthetic professionals motivated by a passion for providing excellent aesthetic services.

The goal is to provide comprehensive and thorough aesthetic solutions and services that will work towards upgrading the quality and appearance of the skin, and accordingly, improving one’s confidence.

With an efficient team of highly trained medical aesthetic doctors and competent support staff, Become Aesthetics Clinic aims to ensure that only the best services in the medical aesthetic industry is provided.

Become Aesthetics Clinic is becoming a well-known skincare destination that offers top-class services in a patient-centered culture, with the convenience and ease that meets the needs and demands of today's consumers. With their newly-opened clinic in Royal Square Novena, their high-quality laser treatments, and other skin care services have become more accessible and innovative than ever.

Quality Laser Treatments for All

The skin is usually the main indicator of aging. Poor diet choices, unprotected sun exposure, and bad habits can accelerate skin aging and make a person look older than they are.

Before the dawn of non-invasive laser treatments, there was nothing that could be done to delay the signs of aging, except surgery. But thanks to the innovations and development in laser technology, patients can now achieve more radiant and youthful-looking skin without going under the knife, with highly effective and virtually painless laser treatments offered at Become Aesthetics Clinic.

A few of the newest and most powerful anti-aging non-invasive laser treatments on the market today are available at Become Aesthetics Clinic. The clinic offers a wide selection of the newest laser procedures in its arsenal, each specifically designed to target and address different skin irregularities.

These lasers, namely Pico Laser, Fractional CO2 Laser, and Fotona 4D Laser work on a deep cellular level to promote the growth of new collagen and smoothening of fine lines, wrinkles, and acne scars. Hyperpigmentation, acne scars, and wrinkles can all be treated non-surgically with wonderful results.

These laser treatments work by emitting energy deep into skin tissues, targeting the various areas of concern the patient may have. The process triggers the body’s natural healing process, stimulating the development of new collagen, leading to a more even-toned and glowing skin. Patients who have these laser treatments performed usually experience mild redness to the treatment area during the healing period that could last for a couple of days.

##

About Become Aesthetics Clinic

Become Aesthetics Clinic is a world-class skin care clinic serving clients in Royal Square Novena. It is a patient-centered clinic that provides state-of-the-art technology and a wealth of experience and knowledge in non-surgical cosmetic treatments. This clinic offers various skin care services and treatments, including laser treatments such as Pico Laser, Fotona 4D, and Fractional CO2 Laser. Wrinkle removal treatments and upper eyelid lifting procedures are likewise available at the clinic.

For more media information

https://becomeaesthetics.com.sg

101 Irrawaddy Road #16-07/08

Royal Square Medical Centre

Singapore 329565