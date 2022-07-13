Centre Technologies Acquires TXSG, Austin-based IT Managed Service Provider
Texas' leading full-service IT consulting and managed services provider has acquired Austin-based managed service provider Texas Systems Group (TXSG).
From the moment I learned of TXSG, I was immediately impressed with the brand they built which includes talented people, an awesome culture, and passion for delivering Texas-friendly IT support...”AUSTIN, TX, USA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This acquisition marks the expansion of Centre Technologies' coverage in the central Texas area, servicing businesses with industry-leading cloud, cybersecurity, and managed IT services with Texas hospitality.
— Chris Pace, CEO and Founder of Centre Technologies
Since 2002, TXSG has established a reputation for providing professional and friendly support for emergency centers, healthcare practices and businesses. TXSG customers will continue receiving the personalized service they have always counted on while having access to additional resources that will enhance IT security and cloud maturity.
Centre Technologies’ and Texas Systems Group’s shared vision and core values was a key factor when agreeing to [combine] with Centre Technologies,” said David Doran, CEO of Texas Systems Group. “I’m excited for both TXSG’s clients and employees from the vast resources that Centre brings to the market. I’m impressed by their growth throughout Texas and commitment to empowering businesses with the enterprise IT solutions and professional services needed to excel.”
Centre Technologies is known for working with businesses across Texas in a wide variety of industries including law firms, real estate, energy, public sector, and many others. Customers of TXSG will now have access to a suite of IT experts providing a consultative approach to enterprise-grade cloud and cybersecurity solutions.
With an expanded footprint in Austin, Centre’s technical consultants can work alongside businesses across the central Texas region to consult and deliver professional IT services at an affordable cost.
“From the moment I learned of TXSG, I was immediately impressed with the brand they built which includes talented people, an awesome culture, and passion for delivering Texas-friendly IT support,” said Chris Pace, CEO of Centre Technologies. “I’m excited to watch our teams learn from one another and be humbly confident to take on any new challenge that comes our way.”
