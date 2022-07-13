eHACCP.org Is Currently Enhancing its Platform for an Improved Online HACCP Training and Certification Experince

eHACCP.org is constantly reinvesting in its courses and LMS to make sure that our students have the best possible experience at the lowest cost.

I completed the "HACCP Principles and GMPs for Meat & Poultry" and learned a significant amount regarding HACCP guidelines. I highly recommend eHACCP.org to anyone looking to advance their career.” — Robert Wolfe

HAWKESBURY, ON, CANADA, July 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- eHACCP.org a privately held food safety resource company located in Hawkesbury that specializes in online HACCP training and certification as well as other food safety courses and has begun updating its food safety training content and technology for the year.“We have been updating all of our courses; re-voicing the narration, translating and adding even more interactive and challenging content to our courses while we increase our clients' access to new templates and resources to assist our students not only in completing their courses and certifications but to excel in their work environments,” explained Stephen Sockett, the Owner and Operator of eHACCP.org. “It has been a very busy first half of 2022 for us as we now offer courses in Spanish and Portuguese and are working on translating our courses to the French language,” explained Mr. Sockett. “The additional investment in enhancing our online courses should continue to satisfy our corporate clients and ensure that more individuals are properly trained in food safety,” added Mr. Sockett.“Over the years we have found that the time, convenience, and cost savings that our online courses enable are truly appreciated by our customers. There are significant costs to incur when one chooses to complete their HACCP certification in the classroom setting, these include generally higher registration fees, travel, accommodation, and lost time in the workplace,” explained Mr. Sockett. “The benefits of in-class learning can be replicated now in the online setting. Increases in bandwidth and advances in technology allow us to offer improvements to our online learning platforms for the convenience and benefit of our clients. We like to keep innovating and improving our customer experience and results,” added Mr. Sockett.“We expect to have all nine of our food safety courses completely revamped and translated by the end of the calendar year 2022,” explained Mr. Sockett. “While we invest in and enhance our product offerings, the company remains committed to keeping our course registration fees at their same levels for 2022. We have been able to invest in product and content development because of our growth in revenue,” explained Mr. Sockett. “Our objective is to have as many individuals trained in food safety as possible. Food security remains a global issue and reducing foodborne illnesses throughout the food industry’s supply chain is a top priority. There is tremendous demand for workers to be properly trained in Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) fully accredited by the International HACCP Alliance,” concluded Mr. Sockett.For more information or to register for the ehaccp.org training courses in either English or Spanish please visit www.ehaccp.org and to enroll in the courses in French please contact our Lead Instructor at Stephen@ehaccp.orgOur corporate clients of eHACCP.org receive a 20% discount that is applied upon the registration of five or more students.About eHACCP.orgeHACCP.org is an online HACCP training and certification platform providing food safety training for food manufacturers, processors, producers, meat and poultry facilities, food storage and distribution, water purification facilities, and anyone working in the food industry. Our partner subject matter experts come from industry and government to ensure that the online training courses meet and exceed the minimum requirements of both regulatory and industry entities.eHACCP.org develops, authors, and supports content in associations with food safety consultants, USDA and FDA inspectors, university outreach and extension coordinators, veterinarians, biochemists, biologists, business owners, and operators, instructional designers, and many other professionals whose goal is to develop and create content that promotes the strongest food safety posture for less money.

