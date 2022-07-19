Limor Zamir, Highly Esteemed Real Estate Agent, Creating Opportunity for “Family” of Clients During Market Shift

Limor Zimar

20-Year Real Estate Veterans says “It’s Going to Be Alright”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Limor Zamir, the renowned California realtor—and the brains and beauty behind Homes by Limor—reports in her company’s most recent newsletter that although “the market is not the same,” through personal attention and superior customer service, she is still closing sales and reaping profits for her family of clients.

“We still close sales with incredible investment and profit for sellers as eager buyers are consistently putting down offers for their dream home,” says Zamir, who is known as “The Most Successful Real Estate Agent in California.” Zamir is “winning big for her clients using her own connections and network to find them an exclusive listing or house that is not yet on the market. Zamir's Exclusive listings allow them to receive first dibs on their favorite neighborhood and negotiate the best price. She provides world-class service, has excellent negotiation skills, and is a great attitude agent.”

Zamir’s novel approach of relationship development is best summed up by her motto: “You are not just my clients, you are family.” The message she is putting out to her “extended family” is that despite a cooling off of the market, “It’s going to be alright.” A 20-year veteran of the California real estate industry, Zamir educates her clients about changing market conditions and keeps them informed but also encourages them to relax, enjoy the summer, and take advantage of the lull by following some of the top interior design trends of 2022.

"This gigantic shift in the market strikes a challenge to everyone," states Zamir. "But in the midst of it all, the right mindset for future investment is to buy now and wait than to wait and buy. We have to trust the process of the market tides turning again when the economy bounces back."

Zamir works in the Silicon Beach office of the Keller Williams agency. A 2005 graduate of the New York Institute of Technology, Zamir covers Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and the entire Westside area.

Schedule an appointment now with the leading lady of Real Estate by calling 310-866-3778 or email limorzamir05@yahoo.com. Her 60+ Zillow home listings are available at https://www.zillow.com/profile/Limor%20Zamir.