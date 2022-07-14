Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,101 in the last 365 days.

Mirico accelerates climate change monitoring with investment led by Shell Ventures.

Mirico office at Harwell Science and Innovation Campus, Oxfordshire, UK

Mirico office at Harwell Science and Innovation Campus, Oxfordshire, UK

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirico announced today that it had raised £2m to accelerate roll out of its greenhouse gas emissions monitoring solutions. Shell Ventures and New Climate Ventures participated in the funding round alongside all existing institutional investors (Longwall Ventures, Foresight Williams, UK Innovation & Science Seed Fund, and STFC Innovations).

This latest investment will enable Mirico to scale its gas emissions monitoring business which quantifies greenhouse gasses (such as methane and carbon dioxide) across entire industrial sites with just a single instrument, through continuous, wide-area monitoring.

Mirico is one of the top emerging climate tech companies in the PwC Future50 report published earlier in the year and this funding will enable Mirico to address the significant increase in demand with net zero targets and emissions monitoring becoming a key focus across a wide range of industries and applications globally.

Mirico and Shell have been collaborating for several years to measure and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and this funding follows successful results at a Shell gas processing site in the Netherlands.

Andrea Course at Shell Ventures said “Shell has successfully collaborated with Mirico over recent years to validate their technology and understand and quantify emissions at our sites. We are pleased to consolidate the relationship further with an investment that will help accelerate Mirico’s expansion and support Shell’s journey towards net-zero emissions.”

Mark Volanthen, Chairman of Mirico commented, “I am delighted to welcome Shell Ventures and New Climate Ventures as investors in Mirico. In addition to funding to expand the business, their involvement represents an endorsement of Mirico’s capability and our potential impact on global climate change.”

Lee Billingham
MIRICO
1235612400 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Mirico accelerates climate change monitoring with investment led by Shell Ventures.

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.