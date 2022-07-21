Disruptive Technologies Tiny Sensors Help Ospelt Catering Reduce Food Waste and Costs Within Weeks
Restaurants are under pressure to reduce costs and offer great food and service. This high-end catering company is using IoT sensors to optimize and improve.
We no longer have to carry out and file our temperature records by hand on a daily or weekly basis. With 15 companies and around 175 cooling devices, this cost will amortize in 6 months”OSLO, NORWAY, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ospelt Catering, a high-end restaurant and catering company based in Liechtenstein, struggled with their fridges and freezers. After investing in a new IoT sensor solution from Disruptive Technologies (DT), they have overcome their challenges and improved their efficiency and reporting with a great ROI in just a few months.
— Philipp Moosburger
Ospelt Catering relies on hundreds of fridges and freezers to keep their food fresh. This is a critical part of their business in order to deliver high-quality products and maintain compliance with food and health regulations.
Two major challenges were identified: time spent on administrative tasks and maintenance and upkeep of cooling equipment. “We no longer have to carry out and file our temperature records by hand on a daily or weekly basis. With 15 companies and around 175 cooling devices, this is a cost factor that will amortize the acquisition costs in the first 6 months," says Head Chef Philipp Moosburger. They specifically chose the DT Temperature Sensor EN12830, which is approved for monitoring the storage temperature of food. This sensor reports the temperature level at a 5,5-minute interval. The installation process was so easy that the chef did it himself.
The benefits of deploying the DT temperature sensor solution are real and tangible to Ospelt Catering. They help solve the original business challenges:
1. Legal Compliance
2. Customer focus
3. Data accuracy
4. Maintenance and upkeep of cooling equipment
5. Food Quality
“Basically, every company that values high-quality products must be able to monitor its premises. It doesn't matter whether it's open doors, room temperature, humidity, etc. Disruptive Technologies offers a good, easy-to-use product with great software that can map all parameters.” Philipp Moosburger - Head Chef at Ospelt Catering
About Disruptive Technologies: Disruptive Technologies (DT) is a Norwegian tech company and the award-winning developer of the world’s smallest wireless sensors and IoT infrastructure. With a growing team of 40 and more than 100,000 DT sensors installed globally, DT’s data is enabling more efficient and affordable facilities management, while making buildings safe, smart, and sustainable.
Learn more at disruptive-technologies.com.
About Ospelt Catering: Ospelt Catering is a high-end catering and restaurant company based in Liechtenstein, with several restaurants, a deli shop, a café, a wine cellar, and event venues. Ospelt Catering’s food production is focused on high-quality, locally sourced, homemade food for company canteens and events, and around 50 restaurants and hotels in Liechtenstein and Switzerland. It started as a butcher shop in Vaduz almost 130 years ago and has about 180 employees and 130 temporary workers. Learn more at ospelt-ag.li
Pippa Boothman
Disruptive Technologies
+47 405 50 789
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Sustainable Sensors for Sustainable Buildings