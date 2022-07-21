Disruptive Technologies Tiny Sensors Help Ospelt Catering Reduce Food Waste and Costs Within Weeks

About

Disruptive Technologies is the developer of the world’s smallest industrial-grade wireless sensors and an award-winning innovator in the IoT market. The Internet-of-Things promised a better world by connecting people, processes, and technology, but the technology was expensive, cumbersome, and limited. It also came with new privacy and security concerns, hindering adoption. In 2013, we saw this as an opportunity for a major constructive disruption. We created a system of tiny, easy-to-use, powerful sensors to make the possibilities of a smarter world accessible for everyone. We also made data encryption a core priority. Our IoT sensors and infrastructure simplify data collection and provide all the data points needed for actionable insights and a proactive approach to facilities management. Together with our partners, we are collecting millions of data points from buildings, assets, and indoor spaces, and saving thousands of dollars every single day. From environmental monitoring to property damage protection, we're connecting people and information to deliver data points for safe, smart, and sustainable buildings in minutes. #Connectedchange

