Nanopore Technologies Market Is Starting to Emerge; 14.4% Growth Ahead

Nanopore Technologies Market

Allied Market Research added new research on Nanopore Technologies Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. Some of the key players involved in the study are Cyclomics, Electronic Biosciences, Inc., Grandomics, INanoBio Inc., Qitan Technology, Quantapore, Inc., Nabsys, Inc., Nonacus, Inc., ONTERA, Inc., and Oxford Nanopore Technologies

The global nanopore technologies market was valued at $1,74,388.2 thousand in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,80,872.4 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.40% from 2021 to 2030.

Nanopore sequencing is a third-generation technology for sequencing biopolymers containing polynucleotides in the form of DNA or RNA as well as other components. This technique involves the sequencing of a single molecule of DNA or RNA without the requirement for PCR amplification or chemical labelling. Furthermore, this sequencing has the potential to offer lower genotyping costs, greater testing mobility, and faster sample processing with the capacity to display findings in real time. It is one of the most recent sequencing methods, and it aids in establishing the nucleotide order in DNA or RNA. Surge in demand for DNA sequencing and rise in use of epigenetics for the development of newer treatment methods propel the growth of the global nanopore technologies market. Moreover, increase in R&D on nanopore technologies such that they can be used for novel viruses is anticipated to augment the market growth during the forecast period.

Nanopore Technologies Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Nanopore Technologies Market by Key Players: Cyclomics, Electronic Biosciences, Inc., Grandomics, INanoBio Inc., Qitan Technology, Quantapore, Inc., Nabsys, Inc., Nonacus, Inc., ONTERA, Inc., and Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Nanopore Technologies Market By Product: Instruments and Consumables

Nanopore Technologies Market By Application: DNA Sequencing and RNA Sequencing

Nanopore Technologies Market By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutes, and Others

