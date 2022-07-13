Mother & Child Healthcare Market Valuation Worth USD 1,795.9 Billion by 2030, At 13.7% CAGR

Mother & Child Healthcare Market

Allied Market Research added new research on Mother & Child Healthcare Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Mother & Child Healthcare market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD., Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Carle Foundation Hospital, Christiana Care - Christiana Hospital, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Institutes, Ann & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital, Riley Hospital, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, Cloudnine Hospital, and Jorvi Hospital

The global mother and child healthcare market was valued at $ 504.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $ 1,795.9 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 13.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Maternal and child health services mainly focus on health issues concerning women, children and families, such as access to recommended prenatal and well-child care, infant and maternal mortality prevention, maternal and child mental health, newborn screening, child immunizations, and child nutrition and services for children with special health care needs. Many countries invest in healthy children and families to strengthen communities and avoid unnecessary health care costs. Moreover, most pregnant women in developing world receive insufficient or no prenatal care and deliver without help from appropriately trained health care providers. More than 7 million newborn deaths are believed to result from maternal health problems and their mismanagement.

Mother & Child Healthcare Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Mother & Child Healthcare Market by Key Players: APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD., Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Carle Foundation Hospital, Christiana Care - Christiana Hospital, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Institutes, Ann & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital, Riley Hospital, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, Cloudnine Hospital, and Jorvi Hospital

Mother & Child Healthcare Market By Service: Pre-Natal Services, Birthing Services, Post-Natal Services, and Fertility Services

Mother & Child Healthcare Market By Maternal Age: Under 20, 21 to 30, 31 to 38, and 39 & Above

Mother & Child Healthcare Market By Location: Hospitals, Nursing Homes & Clinics, In-Home Services and Online

Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

