Marinalife Launches New Website

Marinalife enhances the brand’s digital platform for their community of boaters and marinas

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marinalife, the leading provider of tools and resources for the boating community, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at https://marinalife.com. Created to make cruising easier and boating even more inspiring, the streamlined, modern site offers a user-friendly interface, improved navigation and easy access to engaging content to allow boaters and marinas to fully embrace life on the water.

The new website builds upon Marinalife’s printed pages to give boaters access to a greater scope of nautical resources, data and services. A multitude of benefits await Marinalife visitors on the new website, where people can use simple online navigation and search tools to:

- Chart a course for adventure with detailed itineraries crafted by seasoned seafarers, and book a slip in advance at dream destinations
- Access an extensive database of marinas across North America and the Caribbean, while scoring discounts at Marinalife partner locations
- Enjoy tales of adventure by fellow boaters, pick new travel destinations, and get advice from maritime experts to boat with confidence
- Gain instant access to exclusive digital content that comes to life with videos, maps, charts and other visually engaging displays

Marinalife invites users to explore our new website https://marinalife.com and encourages them to sign up as a digital subscriber to stay in the loop and up to date with all things boating!

About Marinalife:
Founded by lifelong boaters, Marinalife delivers tools and resources that encourage the boating community to embrace life on the water. Marinalife joined with Snag-A-Slip in 2017 to create tech-enabled solutions that allow boaters and marinas to connect and transact easily. Headquartered in Baltimore, MD, our crew is passionate about boating and delivering exceptional service to our customers.

Jamie Bernier
Marinalife
jbernier@marinalife.com
+1 571-212-8903

