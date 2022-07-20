Center Valley Dental offering Single-Visit Crowns

Center Valley Dental offers CEREC Crowns

CENTER VALLEY , PA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lehigh Valley residents looking for dental crowns can find them at Center Valley Dental. The Lehigh Valley dentist offers crowns that can be placed within a single visit. Using CEREC technology, Center Valley Dental creates custom crowns that look and feel like a patient’s natural teeth.

CEREC technology uses a digital 3D camera. The camera creates digital images, replacing uncomfortable impression trays. Ceramic crowns, fillings (inlays and onlays), and veneers are all made with CEREC technology.

During the CEREC procedure, 3D images are taken of the patient’s mouth. Then, the crown is constructed out of porcelain and other enamel-like materials. The procedure has been clinically tested and proven by millions of patients worldwide.

“Patients looking for crowns in Center Valley can be in and out of our office in no time,” says Dr. Matthew Lang. “Patients will see their smiles transform within a few hours.”

