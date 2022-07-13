Europcar Mobility Group Opens Its First Dual-Branded Location in Houston, Texas

In line with the growth strategy to be the #1 mobility solution provider, Houston is the first of many dual-branded locations opening in 2022.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Europcar Mobility Group is happy to announce that it has opened its first US dual-branded location at Houston Hobby Airport in Texas. The dual-branded location will be the first official Europcar corporate location in the US, and the twenty-second corporate location in the US for Fox Rent A Car.“This is great development for our company’s goal to have locations within the Top 50 airports across the US within the next few years,” said Gerardo Bermejo, managing director for Europcar Mobility Group USA.” Fox has a reputation for providing great value to its customers, and with the expansion to include the European market leader Europcar, travelers to Houston now have great rental car options for their leisure or professional needs.”The new dual-brand location has a planned corporate fleet of several hundred cars and joins a growing Texas market that already includes locations in San Antonio and Austin."We are pleased to further expand the Fox brand and officially launch Europcar in the Lone Star state," said Sean Busking, COO. "The addition of the Houston Hobby location will provide access to countless more vacation and business travelers in the South to our customer-first operation. We love Texas and are thrilled to give our loyal customers an additional rental location here."________________________________About Europcar Mobility GroupEuropcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. Europcar Mobility Group’s purpose is to offer attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, in a responsible and sustainable manner. With this in mind, the Group offers a wide range of car and van rental services – be it for a few hours, a few days, a week, a month or more – with a fleet equipped with the latest engines, and which will be increasingly "green" in the years to come. Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s ambition and that of its employees. It also fuels the ongoing development of new offerings in the Group's three service lines - Professional, Leisure and Proximity - which respond to the specific needs and use cases of both businesses and individuals. The Group’s major brands are: Europcar- the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Fox Rent A Car- a US leader of value-focused leisure car rental, and Goldcar- the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe. Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including its wholly owned subsidiaries – 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand – completed by franchises and partners).