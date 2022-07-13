County Security grows its business using SmartTask workforce management software

Security company saves 100 working days per year (730 hours) in admin time by implementing SmartTask to manage mobile operations and client reports

HIGH WYCOMBE, BUCKS, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- County Security has deployed SmartTask’s workforce management software to manage activity for its daily operations, from generating rosters and managing check calls, to control room operations and mobile services. Since using the software the company estimates a saving of 730 hours per year, which equates to 100 days released back to the business for more customer focused, higher value activity.

County Security selected SmartTask’s software for its modular approach that offered flexibility and scalability for growth, after reviewing several competitive products.

Sam Noble, Director of Security at County Security said; “Our service deployment is based around our workforce management system, and so the chosen solution needed to meet all our requirements for our staff working at client sites, and in the control room and back office.

“SmartTask gives us an effortless way to communicate with our mobile staff. Employees like the fact that it is easy to use and they can access everything they need in one place. Risk assessments, site information, shift plans - everything can be sent using the app. It all comes down to how our business works, using SmartTask has made operations a lot easier to manage. The efficiencies gained have helped us to scale up and our business has grown massively as a result.”

Electronic records increase efficiencies

The software is used by employees across the business, including guards, dog handlers, office-based staff and response drivers. County Security’s control room uses SmartTask to support lone workers, managing booking on and off to meet contractual terms and ensure staff safety.

The HR team also uses the solution to manage all HR related documentation and policies, including holiday requests. Staff can request holidays using the app and updates to company policies or working methods are broadcast to staff in a simple, consistent way.

Live updates enable faster response

The control room sends mobile workers the latest run sheets with their site schedules. Having location visibility also enables the control room team to send the nearest driver to an alarm response call, which saves time, reduces fuel costs and helps meet KPIs.

Accurate reports help meet client SLAs

County Security is now able to share proof of attendance and location report data with clients, giving immediate visibility of site visits and updates. Accurate records of hours and visits ensure correct invoices and helps to meet contractual obligations of the company’s Service Level Agreements.

Paul Ridden, CEO of SmartTask commented; “The benefits that County Security has achieved through using SmartTask workforce management solution underline the success of our product development philosophy. We have designed the industry-leading features from feedback from hundreds of UK service providers. Our solution helps companies like County Security to radically improve the way service contracts are set up and managed to achieve business success.”

