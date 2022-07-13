Kin + Carta wins Microsoft “Sustainability Changemaker” Award

Kin + Carta (LSE:KTC)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kin + Carta, the B Corp-certified digital transformation consultancy, has won Microsoft US’ (MSUS) ‘Sustainability Changemaker’ Partner of the Year Award for 2022, beating 800 nominations from across the US.

The ‘Sustainability Changemaker’ category specifically recognizes a partner organization that excels at providing innovative and unique services or solutions based on Microsoft technologies that help customers solve challenges of sustainable digital transformation. Kin + Carta, which is a Microsoft Gold Partner, was selected by the Microsoft judges and leadership team.

Kin + Carta’s submission highlighted the company’s commitment to become carbon neutral by 2023 and net-zero by 2027, with internal initiatives focusing on the environment and business-driven sustainability. It further outlined the company’s work with Microsoft, including support for Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability and future pipeline projects with Microsoft to help clients realize their sustainability initiatives.

Kin + Carta’s US business offset its 2021 financial year carbon emissions, including office electricity and gas usage, business travel, employee commuting, waste generated, and purchased goods & services. And the company’s European operation has implemented a carbon reduction plan to achieve net zero in fiscal year 2027. With the baseline year of FY2020, Kin + Carta projects decreases in Scope 1 & 2 carbon emissions to 225 tCO2e by FY26, a reduction of 30%.

J Schwan, CEO Kin + Carta, commented: “Receiving the Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award in the ‘Sustainability Changemaker’ category is a milestone for our partnership. The achievement highlights our work as a certified B Corp and is a testament to our efforts to help customers solve challenges of sustainable digital transformation through world-class solutions that leverage Microsoft technology.”

Commenting on Kin + Carta’s partnership with Microsoft, Paul Hunter, Responsible Business Lead, Kin + Carta, said: “As a responsible business and certified B Corp, bringing our values into conversations with Microsoft is so important to our teams. Watching those values shape our partnership in new and exciting ways has been immensely inspiring. In the future, we aim to bring even more innovative, sustainable solutions to clients as a part of our continued collaboration with Microsoft."

Microsoft will be celebrating the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards winners and finalists at Microsoft Inspire (the tech companies largest partner event) in July.

