Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Size is Projected To Garner $25.5 Billion by 2030
GIS connects data to a map by integrating location data with other types of descriptive data, such as demographic data .PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, The geographic information system software market was valued at $6.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $25.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.
An increase in the adoption of GIS for facilities management, integration of GIS with mainstream technologies for business intelligence, rise in demand for GIS software for smart cities development, and urban planning have fueled the growth of the global GIS software Market. On the other hand, high cost and availability of open-source GIS software have hampered the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, adoption of advanced technologies such as AR, VR, and IoT for GIS, emerging technologies such as geospatial AI, and development of 4D GIS Software have created a number of opportunities in the market.
Based on the type of GIS software, the desktop GIS segment held the highest market share in 2017, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market. Being the most commonly used GIS solution, it has got all the basic functionalities of GIS, which in turn, has worked as the prime driving factor behind its growth. Simultaneously, the others segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on server GIS, developer GIS, and mobile GIS.
Based on region, North America contributed to more than one-third of the total market in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The factors contributing to the highest share of this market in the region include large amount of data generated everyday by multiple organizations and adoption of advanced technologies as well as digitalization.
The global GIS (GIS) software market is dominated by key players, including Autodesk Inc., Bentley System, Caliper Corporation, Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), ESRI, General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Pitney Bowes Inc., SuperMap Software Co., Ltd., and Trimble Inc.
