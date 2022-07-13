Skincare Brand Medature to Expand Its US Market
One that can survive and thrive in the Chinese e-commerce market can probably succeed anywhere in the world.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US skincare brand Medature is set to grow its domestic market after a successful three-year journey in China's challenging e-commerce ecosystem.
"One that can survive and thrive in the Chinese e-commerce market can probably succeed anywhere in the world," The Medature domestic marketing team said.
Launched in 2019, this indie beauty brand has based its formulation philosophy strictly on science and technology. Medature's success starts with helping customers build a healthy skin lipid barrier and therefore to achieve optimal skin wellness. Utilizing a cutting-edge emulsion technology (PSL), Medature has a series of barrier repairing moisturizers that perfectly mimic the natural multilamellar structure of the skin. According to the world-renowned dermatologist Dr. Leslie Baumann, this biomimicry is imperative for restoring the skin's barrier function.1
Medature's other products are also formulated to retain and replenish the skin lipid barrier which then allows power-house active ingredients to work synergistically and effectively. Medature (pronounced /mEdUHchUH/) stands for medicine and nature. The Medature product development team believes in the perfect combination of nature and science and steer away from ingredients that are harsh, drying or likely to cause skin irritation.
Medature will launch a series of influencer campaigns on social media platforms like Instagram and Tik Tok to help build brand awareness. Their products are available now on www.medatureusa.com.
About Medature LLC: Started in 2017, Medature is devoted in developing, manufacturing and distributing skincare products that address common skin concerns such as dehydration, pigmentation, breakouts, lines and wrinkles, lack of luster or firmness, sensitive skin, etc. The company's headquarters is now in San Diego, CA. All products are made in the US and Korea.
