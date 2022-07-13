ESET wins the prestigious Endpoint Security Vendor of the Year Award
The Middle East region’s leading technology platform, CXO DX recoginses ESET for providing best in class endpoint securityDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that it has been won the prestigious ‘Endpoint Security Vendor of the Year Award’ at the second annual Future Workspace Summit and Awards 2022 conducted by CXO DX, a leading media platform for CXOs in the region and Leap Media Solutions.
The Future Workspace Summit and Awards recognizes top companies, technologies and products that will have impact on the future of work. ESET was conferred with the award at glittering ceremony held recently at the Address Skyview Hotel in Downtown Dubai in Dubai, which was attended by the leading names in the tech industry in the Middle Est region.
“We are thrilled to be recognised by the Future Workspace Summit and Awards and this recognition validates our efforts to deliver best in class high performance protection for businesses and organisations in the region with our endpoint security,” said Demes Strouthos, General Manager at ESET Middle East.
ESET has been a leader in the endpoint security and has been placed among top vendors in the world by leading independent research agencies. Recently, ESET was recognised as the Top Player in Radicati Endpoint Security Market Quadrant. And, ESET was also named an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole’s report for its endpoint protection, detection and response capabilities.
Demes adds, “Recognition from such independent platforms, encourages us to continuously deliver the most top-notch solutions for our customers. We take this opportunity to thank all our customers for their support that enabled us to be among the top and win this prestigious award.”
About ESET
For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET’s R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
