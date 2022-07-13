Introducing The B2B SaaS Travel Automation Platform, ClarityTTS For End-to-End Travel Agency Operations
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clarity Travel Technology Solutions introduces the brand new B2B SaaS Travel Automation platform for all B2B, B2C, and B2B2C enterprises to fuel travel agencies' digital transformation and scale up their travel content distribution globally.
Since the beginning of 2019, ClarityTTS has been empowering global travel businesses with their powerful travel technology solutions that focus on driving them to recover from the challenges faced during the pandemic, especially booking cancellations, refunds and rescheduling.
As the travel industry continues to accelerate its recovery, ClarityTTS with its 20+ years of combined travel technology expertise, has further enhanced its services with highly integrated travel products. The robust product spectrum consists of Internet Booking Engine (ClarityIBE), New Distribution Capability (ClarityNDC), Multi-Airline Travel Management (ClarityMATM), Application Programming Interface (ClarityAPI) and TicketingBot to optimize the global travel agency operations.
“The focus of ClarityTTS is always on innovating new travel technology solutions and making them accessible and cost-effective for anyone without the need to pay upfront fees and Capital Expenditure,” said Thava Tharmalingam, CEO of ClarityTTS. He also added, “Onboarding travel agents and agencies from across the globe is made simple with our multi-currency and multilingual capabilities. Travel professionals can now deliver a consistent customer experience and develop their business in the post-pandemic world with our end-to-end travel automation solutions on the single Travel SaaS platform, ClarityTTS.”
ClarityTTS is now available for travel agency owners globally with monthly and yearly subscription plans including Starter, Growth, Premium and Unicorn. Please visit https://www.claritytts.com/ for more information.
About Clarity Travel Technology Solutions
ClarityTTS is the B2B SaaS-based Travel Technology Platform with a global presence in five countries, with headquarters in Toronto, Canada, and corporate offices in the United States, United Kingdom, India, and Sri Lanka. ClarityTTS is the pioneer in creating innovative travel tech solutions that lead to the advancement of capturing business excellence for airlines, travel agencies, OTAs, TMCs, DMCs, and consolidators. We were one of the few companies to achieve the IATA’s Airline Retailing Maturity (ARM) index as a System Provider in 2021 and NDC Level 4 Certification in 2020. ClarityTTS boosts customer satisfaction by implementing effective automation in travel operations, with over a decade of combined experience of our technical experts in delivering powerful travel booking capabilities. Clarity Travel Technology Solutions is the preferred technology and distribution partner for the world's major airlines, hotel chains, and other travel services. ClarityTTS has specialized and exclusively provides sophisticated SaaS Travel Solutions, Multi-Airline Travel Management, Revolutionary Travel API, and Fraud & Chargeback Risk Management Solutions.
