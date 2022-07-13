Pathleath Laboratories, LLC, Launches New Juice Powder Made From Tart Cherries
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tart Cherry Juice Powder FD is made from 100% organic tart cherries and has a high content of nutrients including vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and nourishing plant compounds. It has a ton of health benefits ranging from improved sleep, enhanced immune system, and relieving muscle pain and soreness.
Pathealth Laboratories, LLC, a manufacturer of all-natural and organic superfoods, has recently launched a new juice powder made from tart cherries. The fruit is the most nutritious among the varieties of sweet cherries, containing a much richer content of vitamins and antioxidants compared to the others. Due to its natural and organic content, the product retains the original goodness and nutritiousness of the fresh fruits, making it as nourishing and beneficial for health as it is good in taste.
Using only organic and natural ingredients gives the powdered tart cherries added benefits. Firstly, it keeps it chemical free making it safer for consumption and with very little risk of causing negative effects such as allergy and other reactions. Secondly, it allows the product to be more easily digested by the body, and its nutrients better absorbed. Thirdly, it allows the product to retain the nutrients and a fragment of the original taste of the fruit. The rich and varied content of nutrients in the product can bring plenty of health benefits. As mentioned in the product’s website, it can contribute to relieving sore muscles caused by over exerting them during workouts or intensive activities, while simultaneously stimulating muscle recovery and growth. Certain compounds found in the fruit such as anthocyanins and tryptophan can help to cope with the symptoms of sleep disorders, while vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants can help to boost the immune system by enhancing the body’s ability to fight off illnesses and infections.
During the launch, the company’s co-owner Marcel Moheb said, “Organic superfoods and supplements were once niche products that were only purchased by a small group of people. But as more people learn about their benefits, the demand has increased exponentially over the years. Today, they are one of the most demanded products in the food market.”
About Pathleath laboratories, LLC: Founded in 2002, Pathealth Laboratories, LLC, is a company that manufactures natural and organic superfoods. Owned by Marcel Moheb and Monir Djaveheri, it imports organic and natural ingredients from all over the world to produce a wide range of gluten free superfoods such as vegetable and fruit powder, botanical extracts, and sports nutrition supplements.
Media Contact
Media Contact
Pathleath laboratories, LLC
+1 (510) 295-3775
info@organicpowderpure.com