WorkSeer Transforms Global Trade Management Industry with Release of a Next-Generation, Cloud-Native Software Solution

For a limited time, companies will receive a one-month free trial to experience how WorkSeer's powerful compliance tools save money and increase efficiency

Effective global trade management software relies on three critical components: powerful compliance tools, flexible systems integration, and extensive trade content.” — Manoj Choudhary, President

CLARKSBURG, MARYLAND, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies looking to navigate the ever-growing complexity of the modern supply chain have a new option of Global Trade Management (GTM) software to consider, one which offers rapid implementation, instantaneous access, dynamic expansion, and a flexible, transparent pricing model. “We want to provide companies conducting international trade in highly-regulated industries with a new way of doing business,” stated Keegan Garza, Chief Executive Officer of WorkSeer.

“WorkSeer was born in the cloud. Legacy GTM software claims to be ‘cloud-based’ or ‘cloud-enabled’, but WorkSeer offers a ‘cloud-native’ infrastructure, meaning it was built from scratch within the cloud itself. This allows users to leverage all the advantages of cloud computing, such as speed of deployment, scalability, and the cost savings that come from avoiding unnecessary licensing fees and hardware.” Perhaps the most revolutionary aspect of WorkSeer is its pricing model: companies pay a monthly fee based on the number of records in their databases. From Mr. Garza, “No more long-term contracts. No more paying for storage you don’t use. Just fair and transparent pricing, the way it should be.”

While the cloud-native architecture and revolutionary pricing model are attractive qualities for companies looking to avoid pricey hardware upgrades and expensive software contracts, the features included in WorkSeer are also generating extensive buzz. “Effective global trade management software relies on three critical components: powerful compliance tools, flexible systems integration, and extensive trade content,” explains Manoj Choudhary, WorkSeer President and Co-Founder. “At launch, WorkSeer offers users a Restricted Parties Screening module that draws upon our comprehensive trade content library as well as integration with existing ERPs such as Salesforce and SAP.” According to Mr. Choudhary, WorkSeer will deploy additional features in the coming months, including an export module, a machine learning-informed product classification system, additional integration with the biggest names in ERP software, and regular updates to its ever-growing trade content library. For companies that want to make the switch and experience the benefits of a cloud-native solution, WorkSeer also offers custom migration tools that users can use to get up and running quickly.

As the team at WorkSeer is comprised of both senior software architects and trade content experts, users can rest assured that they’re working with products that are both stable and accurate. As head of the WorkSeer technical team, Mr. Choudhary assembled former colleagues from his time at Amber Road, a leading global trade management software company. “We’re getting the band back together, so to speak,” quipped Mr. Garza. In fact, WorkSeer recently added Mr. Rajiv Uppal as its Chief Strategist & Advisor. In 1994, Mr. Uppal founded NextLinx, a pioneering company in global trade automation that guided more than 75 Fortune 500 clients (including Boeing, Cisco Systems, and FedEx) in how to define and develop their global trade strategies. Now, with decades of knowledge and experience at hand, the WorkSeer team is eager to provide a modern iteration of global trade management software to companies looking to take control of the global supply chain.

For a limited time, WorkSeer is offering a one-month free trial to new users. To learn more about WorkSeer, please visit WorkSeer's website at https://workseer.com, or reach out to Keegan Garza, CEO (keegan@workseer.com) or Manoj Choudhary, President (manoj@workseer.com).