Carrington Asset Management Limited Announces Applications for Their APAC $5M Matching Fund
Asia Pacific companies can apply to Carrington Asset Management Limited from September 5th - November 25th, 2022HONG KONG, CHINA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carrington Asset Management Limited is offering a matching grant of up to $250,000 with the goal to provide ongoing development to Asia Pacific companies (APAC) who have won a RegTech Insight Award APAC within the last year. The application opens September 5th - November 25th, 2022.
Carrington Asset Management Limited venture is to create public-private partnerships with a vision. Our mission is by utilizing our network of Entrepreneur Centres and partner organizations across APAC, collaboration among entrepreneurs, the private sector, capital sources, institutions and government to offer entrepreneurs what they need to succeed and stay in APAC to build companies and create jobs.
“Since we started over 4 years ago, the APAC Matching Fund has deployed $17M in state dollars to help APAC companies. This has created over 425 high paying jobs and contributed to over $228M in economic impact across the Asia Pacific Region,” said Peter Cohen Institutional Director with Carrington Asset Management Limited. “It’s extremely important that we support our entrepreneurs in the acceleration and commercialization of their technologies while also ensuring the technologies of tomorrow are being built right here within the APAC ecosystem.”
Applicants with an interest in the Carrington Asset Management Limited APAC Matching Fund Program or other commercialization resources at Carrington should contact Peter Cohen by sending an email to: info@carasset.com.
To learn more, visit: http://www.carasset.com
About Carrington Asset Management Limited
Since its establishment in 2016, Carrington Asset Management Ltd. has maintained its independence.
Carrington Asset Management Ltd. is dedicated to giving back to deserving causes and participating actively in the local community.
The diversity at the company is reflected in its multicultural, international workforce. Each member of the company's team, who is from a different nation, contributes a distinct viewpoint that enhances and adds depth to the services it offers to its customers.
No matter their origins or nationalities, the team members of this company share the drive to excel and provide their clients with unmatched services.
Ling Chu (International Press Officer)
Carrington Asset Management Limited
info@carasset.com