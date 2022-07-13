THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JULY 13, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side) H.R. 6538 – Active Shooter Alert Act of 2022 (Rep. Cicilline – Judiciary) The Rule will provide for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary. S. 3373 – Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs) The Rule will provide for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. H.R. 7900 – National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 (Rep. Smith (WA) – Armed Services) The Rule will provide for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Armed Services. The Rule also makes in order 650 amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found here. Possible Postponed Suspensions (10 votes) H.R. 7174 – National Computer Forensics Institute Reauthorization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Slotkin – Homeland Security) H.R. 5274 – PREVENT ACT of 2021 (Rep. Joyce (OH) – Homeland Security) H.R. 1934 – Promoting United States International Leadership in 5G Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs) H.Con.Res. 59 – Condemning the October 25, 2021, military coup in Sudan and standing with the people of Sudan (Rep. Meeks – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 720 – Calling for stability and the cessation of violence and condemning ISIS-affiliated terrorist activity in northern Mozambique, including the Cabo Delgado Province, and for other purposes (Rep. Jacobs (CA) – Foreign Affairs) H.Con.Res. 45 – Expressing the sense of Congress regarding the execution-style murders of United States citizens Ylli, Agron, and Mehmet Bytyqi in the Republic of Serbia in July 1999 (Rep. Zeldin – Foreign Affairs) – Expressing the sense of Congress regarding the execution-style murders of United States citizens Ylli, Agron, and Mehmet Bytyqi in the Republic of Serbia in July 1999 (Rep. Zeldin – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 892 – Calling on the Government of the Republic of Rwanda to release Paul Rusesabagina on humanitarian grounds (Rep. Castro – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 7337 – Access for Veterans to Records Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Oversight and Reform) – Access for Veterans to Records Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 203 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 4020 Broadway Street in Houston, Texas, as the ‘‘Benny C. Martinez Post Office Building’’ (Rep. Garcia (TX) – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 5659 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1961 North C Street in Oxnard, California, as the ‘‘John R. Hatcher III Post Office Building’’ (Rep. Brownley – Oversight and Reform)