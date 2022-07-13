Submit Release
Julian Sarafian, Renowned Attorney, Offers Predictions for the second half of 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Julian Sarafian, Renowned Attorney representing digital creators, offers his thoughts for the second half of 2022.

The second half of 2022 seems promising despite the turbulent first half of the year. Since the pandemic outbreak, the nation has experienced a lot, which has affected our mental health. These include the Omicron variant, the conflict in Ukraine, inflation, rate increases, mass shootings, monkeypox, and the Supreme Court reversing Roe v. Wade and rejecting gun regulation.

"As the global community slowly emerges from the pandemic, the latter half of 2022 will prove to be more fun but certainly not less stressful than the first half", shares Sarafian as we move into the second half of 2022.

When options are limited, humans have the intrinsic ability to adapt to change. As a society, individuals are gradually readjusting to the new normal, with many still keeping their distance, some still donning masks, and many doing their jobs from home.

In line with a Forbes article, "Remote work is here to stay. According to their projections, 25% of all professional jobs in North America will be remote by the end of 2022, and remote opportunities will continue to increase through 2023".

As competition heats up and more people rethink their approach to earning a living, layoffs in technology and the broader economy will encourage entrepreneurs and solopreneurs to emerge, providing more options for income streams. Although pandemic-related stressors will not stop anytime soon, legislators and employers should put stress-reducing measures in place.

"The latter half of 2022 will look a lot like the first half, but with more in-person living, healing from the pandemic, and economic turmoil", concludes Sarafian.

Julian Sarafian

Julian Sarafian is a Harvard Law School graduate and licensed attorney representing digital creators. Julian is the Founder and CEO of For Creators, By Creators, a law firm dedicated to assisting content creators in the digital space. Bloomberg Law and The American Lawyer have written about his advocacy work. He's a TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitch Viral Content Creator. His total number of followers exceeds 350,000.

