New Home National Title and CoinEver Join Forces to Transform the Real Estate Industry
New Joint Venture Will Enable Home Buyers to Make Purchases with Crypto Currency
Our joint venture with CoinEver has catapulted our nationwide title agency into the crypto space, breathing new life into the title industry.”ORLANDO, FL, USA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORLANDO, FL and LAS VEGAS, NV – June 13, 2022 – Orlando-based New Home National Title and Nevada-based CoinEver, a crypto currency payment processing company, have announced a joint venture between the two minority-owned enterprises to create a first-of-its-kind crypto title company.
— Richard Simon, CEO and Founder of New Home National Title
Through this exclusive agreement, New Home National Title will be able to offer its clients the ability to use crypto currency as payment for new homes. With the CoinEver crypto payment processing system, New Home National Title can now accept a range of crypto currency, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Dash.
New Home National Title uses the most advanced title technology on the market to streamline the closing process, making home purchases faster and more efficient for home buying clients throughout the country. The addition of crypto payments via the CoinEver payment system is the next step in creating ease and convenience for its clients nationwide.
"New Home National Title is thrilled to be the flagship title agency with the unprecedented ability to conduct Crypto Currency Closings. Our joint venture with CoinEver has catapulted our nationwide title agency into the crypto space, breathing new life into the title industry,” stated Richard Simon, CEO and Founder of New Home National Title. “We are honored to be strategically partnered with CoinEver. The platform created by John and his team gives us a uniqueness in the marketplace and will demonstrate the stability of crypto currency in real estate transactions domestically and abroad. This partnership is great match!"
“Crypto technologies are here to stay,” added John Hale, Founder of CoinEver. “It is my honor and pleasure to have the opportunity to partner with New Home National Title on this joint venture. Rich and his team are truly disrupting the industry with their cutting-edge thinking, and we believe that our fully insured and compliant technology will elevate New Home National Title to new heights, using their best-in-market industry experience as a catalyst. Now is the right time and, more importantly, the right partnership for CoinEver.”
About New Home National Title
New Home National Title is disrupting the real estate market by using the most advanced and secure technology to streamline the closing process, including mobile earnest money delivery and crypto currency payments, making home purchases faster and more efficient than ever. New Home National Title offers a full slate of title and escrow services for both residential and commercial markets and are a trusted partner to the top real estate and banking organizations throughout the country. For more information, visit newhomenationaltitle.com.
About CoinEver
CoinEver delivers crypto currency processing systems and services that enable merchants and individuals to accept and receive crypto payments in a fast, secure, and economically efficient way without being vulnerable to volatility. With their easy-to-use API, clients can offer their customers the option of crypto payments without chargebacks while eliminating the risk of fraud or ID theft. To learn more, visit joincoinever.com.
