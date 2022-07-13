PDF.co Connector for Microsoft Power Automate is Available
ByteScout helps businesses to automate and speed up their workflows, and recently the team has published a new PDF.co Connector for Microsoft Power Automate.WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PDF.co is the API platform for PDF announcing today that PDF.co Connector for Microsoft Power Automate is available in the marketplace. The new release brings the existing portfolio of PDF.co Web API, a dedicated API server & on-premise ByteScout SDK and business apps, to a new level.
PDF.co is a fully-featured web API for PDF extraction, generation, and editing. Microsoft Power Automate is a popular service helping you create automated workflows between your apps for more efficient document management & synchronization, data collection, etc.
PDF.co Connector for Microsoft Power Automate includes 5 main modules:
HTML to PDF
This module can convert any HTML code to PDF format. It also works well for the generation of rich PDF reports.
URL to PDF
This module can convert a web link to PDF format fast and easily.
PDF Filler
This module enables filling out PDF forms as well as editing PDFs by adding images, text & digital signatures.
Merge PDF
This module would merge different PDF documents as well as images, DOC, or ZIP files into a single PDF efficiently.
Split PDF
This module can split a PDF file into multiple PDFs.
SECURE, SCALABLE, AND AFFORDABLE DATA EXTRACTION SOLUTION THAT CAN BE USED AS AN API PLATFORM OR AS INTEGRATION.
As ByteScout constantly improves its portfolio in the workflow automation environment, it is important to create new connections with popular integration platforms. PDF.co can be used as a standalone API platform or via plugins and integrations for Zapier, Make, Airtable, Salesforce, Google Apps Script, and via 300+ other platforms.
ABOUT BYTESCOUT
ByteScout provides data extraction solutions for companies of every size from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies in the Insurance, Risk Management, and Banking industries since 2006. Offerings include on-demand API, on-premise Enterprise API Server, and low-level on-premise Software Development Kits (SDK). Enterprise customers are also provided with on-premise solutions ensuring secure and privacy-friendly data processing.
