Regional quarantine issued for Bend and surrounding areas following confirmation of HPAI

On July 12, the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed the state’s fifth detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial flock in Deschutes County. The affected flock included approximately 30 chickens and 40 ducks and geese.

Because the owners sold their eggs to the public, the USDA classifies the birds as a poultry flock rather than a backyard flock, meaning a regional quarantine is required. In addition, federal and international disease control protocol requires the state veterinarian to issue a regional quarantine. The purpose of the quarantine is to prevent the movement of poultry and poultry products from within the affected area giving state and federal officials time to conduct surveillance to ensure no additional cases of HPAI exist. The quarantine also applies to importing all birds from states where a state or federal quarantine is in place.

The quarantine encompasses the city of Bend and much of the outlying area. For your convenience, ODA provides an online map of the quarantined sites in Oregon. People may also enter their address using the online took to determine whether their property is included in the quarantine area. ODA will lift the quarantine as regional surveillance is completed.

In partnership with ODA, the USDA humanely euthanized the birds on the property to prevent the spread of the disease. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system. There is no immediate public health concern due to the avian influenza virus detection. Avian influenza does not affect poultry meat or egg products, which remain safe to eat. As always, both wild and domestic poultry should be adequately prepared and cooked.

ODA advises commercial poultry farmers and backyard flock owners to be vigilant with biosecurity measures and surveillance. Reducing or eliminating contact between wild birds and domestic flocks is the best way to protect domestic birds from this disease.

Death or illness among domestic birds should be reported as ODA. Please report by calling 503-986-4711 (Alt Phone: 1-800-347-7028).

Please contact the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) for wild birds. Do not collect or handle the birds but report the incident directly to ODFW at 866-968-2600 or Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.

For more tips on protecting your backyard flock, please visit the ODA online at Avian Influenza or en Español at Avian Influenza – Spanish.

Se establece cuarentena regional para Bend y áreas circundantes tras confirmarse la influenza aviar altamente patógena (IAAP)

El 12 de julio, el Departamento de Agricultura de Oregon (en inglés: Oregon Department of Oregon, ODA) y el Servicio de Inspección Sanitaria de Animales y Plantas (en inglés: Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, APHIS) del Departamento de Agricultura de los Estados Unidos (en inglés: United States Department of Agriculture, USDA) confirmaron la quinta detección estatal de influenza aviar altamente patógena (IAAP) (en inglés: Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, HPAI) en una bandada no comercial en el condado de Deschutes. La bandada afectada incluía aproximadamente 30 gallinas y 40 patos y gansos.

Debido a que los propietarios vendieron sus huevos al público, el USDA clasifica a las aves como una bandada de aves de corral en lugar de una bandada de patio trasero, lo que significa que se requiere una cuarentena regional. Además, el protocolo federal e internacional de control de enfermedades requiere que el veterinario estatal emita una orden de cuarentena regional. El propósito de la cuarentena es prevenir el movimiento de aves de corral y productos avícolas desde el área afectada, dando a los funcionarios estatales y federales tiempo para determinar y asegurar garantizar que no existan casos adicionales de IAAP. La cuarentena también se aplica a la importación de todas las aves de los estados donde existe una cuarentena estatal o federal.

La cuarentena abarca la ciudad de Bend y gran parte del área periférica. El ODA proporciona un mapa en línea de los sitios en cuarentena en Oregon. Las personas también pueden ingresar su dirección para determinar si su propiedad está incluida en el área de cuarentena. El ODA levantará la cuarentena a medida que se complete la vigilancia regional.

En asociación con ODA, el USDA sacrificó humanamente a las aves en la propiedad para evitar la propagación de la enfermedad. Las aves de la bandada no entrarán en el sistema alimentario. No hay un problema inmediato de salud pública debido a la detección del virus de la influenza aviar. La influenza aviar no afecta a la carne de ave ni a los productos de huevo, que siguen siendo seguros para comer. Como siempre, tanto las aves de corral silvestres y las domésticas deben prepararse y cocinarse adecuadamente.

ODA aconseja a los avicultores comerciales y a los propietarios de bandadas de patio trasero que estén atentos con las medidas de bioseguridad y vigilancia. Reducir o eliminar el contacto entre las aves silvestres y las bandadas domésticas es la mejor manera de proteger a las aves domésticas de esta enfermedad.

La muerte o enfermedad entre las aves domésticas debe notificarse al ODA. Por favor informe llamando al 503-986-4711 (Teléfono Alternativo: 1-800-347-7028).

Póngase en contacto con el Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Oregon (en inglés: Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, ODFW) para aves silvestres. No recoja ni manipule las aves, pero informe el incidente directamente a ODFW al 866-968-2600 o Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.

Para obtener más información sobre cómo proteger a su bandada en el patio trasero, visite al ODA en línea en Avian Influenza o en español en Avian Influenza – Spanish.