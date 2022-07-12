Fast, reliable internet, cell coverage coming to Nass Valley

CANADA, July 12 - More than 500 households in multiple Indigenous communities in the Nass Valley are set to benefit from a project that will bring high-speed internet and cellular coverage to the area.

“Many of us rely on high-speed connectivity and cellphone coverage to support our families, businesses and day-to-day activities. This investment is going to be a lifesaver, game changer and economic driver for residents in rural communities throughout the Nass Valley,” said Hli Haykwhl Ẃii X̱sgaak Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, on behalf of Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “This partnership with the Nisg̱a’a Nation demonstrates reconciliation in action and will take us one step closer to fulfilling our government’s commitment to connecting all B.C. communities with high-speed internet by 2027.”

Broadband connectivity improvements are estimated to cost as much as $2.4 million, while cellular connectivity upgrades are estimated to cost as much as $3.4 million. The Province is investing as much as $437,000 toward the broadband connectivity improvements, alongside contributions from the Nisg̱a’a Lisims Government for the overall project. The combined cost for the internet and cellular connectivity upgrade project is approximately $5.8 million.

The following communities will see improvements in high-speed connectivity and mobile coverage:

Nisg̱a’a Village of New Aiyansh

Nisg̱a’a Village of Gitwinksihlkw

Nisg̱a’a Village of Lax̱g̱alts'ap

Nisg̱a’a Village of Ging̱olx

Nass Camp

“The Nisg̱a’a Nation is very happy that our treaty partners, Canada and British Columbia, are working collaboratively with us to improve the quality of life of all Nass Valley residents,” said Eva Clayton, president, Nisg̱a’a Lisims Government. “These much-needed improvements to our existing internet and cellular infrastructure will increase safety and accessibility while travelling on Nisg̱a’a Highway 113, and the benefits will also be realized in our economic endeavours, not to mention in the delivery of education and health services.”

The Province’s investment is part of a commitment to connect all British Columbians in rural, remote and Indigenous communities with access to high-speed internet by 2027.

