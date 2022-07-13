Prominent Cannabis Real Estate Group Guides Cannabis Licensees in Northeast Markets
CannaRE\Group Announces Call for Cannabis Business Development Projects in NortheastNEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CannaRE\Group (CREG) announced Tuesday their call for real estate and property development projects for cannabis business licensee’s in emerging Northeast markets. This announcement comes at a vital time for cannabis business owners and new cannabis licensees as New Jersey joins the majority of East Coast states with approved medical and adult-use cannabis laws. As the ever-changing legislative landscape shifts beneath the feet of cannabis licensees, cannabis business owners need consultants that can lead them through the commercial real estate acquisition and build processes while staying compliant with local and state ordinances.
“This process is very much a public-private enterprise,” said Bill Betts, managing partner at CannaRE\Group. “We will see collaborative input and approval processes from town, borough, township and state levels. So it's in the best interests of our clients and their projects to work with team members who have experience working with cannabis real estate projects.”
Whether cannabis operators are acquiring a “green-zone approved” cultivation facility, a manufacturing/processing facility or making plans for a series of retail dispensaries, the path from license to full-functioning cannabis business is complex. CannaRE\Group is a team of like-minded experts in cannabis real estate and commercial development projects. The consulting services of CannaRE\Group assist cannabis business operators by generating concept drawings, site plans, as well as pre-construction estimates essential to the discovery of project scope of work and cost.
When asked if CannaRE\Group works with both license holders and applicants, Betts said, “Yes, for example, we're working on several projects in New Jersey right now. We can help pre-licensed start-ups with their application and may be able to connect them with sources for project funding. Right now, we are assisting both multi-state operators and soon-to-be vertical operators with acquisition and development projects $5M and up. Our services are designed for scaled projects.”
Alongside their commitment to facilitating partnerships and leading clients through the build process, their primary focus is to ensure commercial cannabis development projects stay compliant at state and local levels. CannaRE\Group advocates on behalf of their clients, facilitating the connection to fund, source, design, build and launch cannabis businesses.
If you are an owner, operator or licensee launching a cannabis business in the Northeast, requiring property or commercial development projects, please contact Canna Real Estate Group.
About Canna Real Estate Group. Canna Real Estate Group is a cannabis real estate and property development consulting group with decades of experience completing scaled commercial projects within the cannabis industry in most states where cannabis is legal. For more information, news and perspectives, please visit the Canna Real Estate Group blog. For more information or press inquiries: https://cannaregroup.com/contact/.
###
Bill Betts
Canna Real Estate Group
+1 303-588-9848
bill@cannaregroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Other