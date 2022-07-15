Submit Release
A Child Shall Lead Them

Stephen L. Sprinkel. Author

“A Child Shall Lead Them” from Book Vine Press author Stephen Sprinkel is a fascinating tale that will take the readers to a world that will change their lives.

After several years of a writing hiatus, I'm happy to present to all of you who have been requesting, the second book of the Buffalo trilogy.”
— Stephen L. Sprinkel, Author
PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “A Child Shall Lead Them”: an intriguing novel with a surprising climax that reveals the darkest and best qualities of the entire humanity. “A Child Shall Lead Them” is the creation of published author Stephen L. Sprinkel, a therapist and retired clergy whose interests include music, traveling, and gardening.

Sprinkel writes, “In book two of Buffalo trilogy, Reno private investigator, Stephen Buffalo, finds himself caught up in unravelling a decades-old murder of a judge’s daughter. Reno Power brokers, generations of family’s secrets and abuse, and strange apparitions, all combine for an unexpected and dramatic conclusion.”

Published by Book Vine Press, Sprinkel’s new book is the second book of the Buffalo trilogy that will leave the readers in awe as the author unveils a story that will change their life forever.

With this book, the author aims to let the readers realize that hope is a power that should be ignited when life gets dark.

Stephen L. Sprinkel’s newly released “A Child Shall Lead Them” is a compelling story of power, abuse, and greed.

