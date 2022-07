Stephen L. Sprinkel’s newly released “A Child Shall Lead Them” is a compelling story of power, abuse, and greed.

A Child Shall Lead Them Stephen L. Sprinkel. Author

“A Child Shall Lead Them” from Book Vine Press author Stephen Sprinkel is a fascinating tale that will take the readers to a world that will change their lives.

After several years of a writing hiatus, I'm happy to present to all of you who have been requesting, the second book of the Buffalo trilogy.” — Stephen L. Sprinkel, Author

In book two of Buffalo trilogy, Reno private investigator, Stephen Buffalo, finds himself caught up in unravelling a decades-old murder of a judge's daughter. Reno Power brokers, generations of family's secrets and abuse, and strange apparitions, all combine for an unexpected and dramatic conclusion."Published by Book Vine Press , Sprinkel's new book is the second book of the Buffalo trilogy that will leave the readers in awe as the author unveils a story that will change their life forever.With this book, the author aims to let the readers realize that hope is a power that should be ignited when life gets dark.