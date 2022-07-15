Stephen L. Sprinkel’s newly released “A Child Shall Lead Them” is a compelling story of power, abuse, and greed.
After several years of a writing hiatus, I'm happy to present to all of you who have been requesting, the second book of the Buffalo trilogy." "A Child Shall Lead Them" is the creation of published author Stephen L. Sprinkel, a therapist and retired clergy whose interests include music, traveling, and gardening.
— Stephen L. Sprinkel, Author
Sprinkel writes, “In book two of Buffalo trilogy, Reno private investigator, Stephen Buffalo, finds himself caught up in unravelling a decades-old murder of a judge’s daughter. Reno Power brokers, generations of family’s secrets and abuse, and strange apparitions, all combine for an unexpected and dramatic conclusion.”
With this book, the author aims to let the readers realize that hope is a power that should be ignited when life gets dark.
