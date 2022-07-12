Taylor Street Temporary Closure

TxDOT announced that the east side of the intersection of Taylor Street and FM 1417 in Sherman, Texas, will close temporarily on July 19, 2022.

The closure is expected to last three weeks, depending on the weather. This closure is part of the original plans for the reconstruction of FM 1417 presented during the public hearing process, and is required to complete work at this intersection, officials said.

Motorists westbound on Taylor Street who wish to access FM 1417 can turn right on Monte Cristo Drive and then turn left onto Lamberth Road and proceed onto FM 1417. Motorists on FM 1417 who wish to access Taylor Street can turn east onto Lamberth Road and then turn right onto Monte Cristo Drive, and then proceed onto Taylor Street.

Through traffic on FM 1417 will not be affected by the closure, officials said.

Travelers in this area are advised to watch for road crews, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance while this closure is in effect. This construction and any necessary temporary lane closures it creates are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also be prepared to encounter rough pavement and brief traffic delays, and should avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.