The Utah Business Fast 50 Awards have Recognized Blue Raven Solar for a 4th Consecutive Year
Blue Raven Solar was once again amongst the 50 fastest growing companies in Utah as determined by the Utah Business Magazine.
We are so proud to be moving forward with our mission to make homeowners’ lives better with solar energy!”OREM, UTAH, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Utah Business Magazine’s annual Fast 50 Awards have acknowledged Blue Raven Solar for a 4th time for the company’s incredible growth and forward movement. Based on a combination of total revenue and revenue growth from the past two years, this exciting award is vetted by Squire and Co to ensure financial accuracy and is a continued testament to Blue Raven Solar’s bright future.
— Ben Peterson, CEO
Blue Raven Solar shows sustainable growth, with recognition from Inc 5000, The Financial Times, and several workplace culture awards as internal teams continue to grow. Out of thousands of companies in Utah, only 50 are ranked on the Fast 50, and Blue Raven Solar is ecstatic to be on the list for a fourth year in a row.
“This has been a very exciting year of growth for Blue Raven Solar,” says Ben Peterson, CEO. “We are so proud to be moving forward with our mission to make homeowners’ lives better with solar energy!”
The Utah Business Magazine’s Fast 50 winners will be honored at a luncheon in Salt Lake City next month where they will be presented with their awards. For a complete list of Utah Business’s 2021 Fast 50 companies, visit UtahBusiness.com.
About Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Join the movement | Blue Raven Solar | The Future of Energy. Today.
###
Brendan Hahn
Blue Raven Solar
+1 385-265-1042
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other