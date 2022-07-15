Vinson "Sheku" Irby Masters the Art of Portraying Black Feminine Power

If culture is both a personal and social framework for possibility, how can a diaspora of peoples disconnected from their roots find inspiration?

MAPLEWOOD , NEW JERSEY , USA, July 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maplewood, New Jersey- This summer, mixed-media artist Vinson “Sheku” Irby unveils a captivating art exhibition centered around the beauty and power of the black feminine identity. This exhibition titled Turning Inward: the Art of Vinson “Sheku” Irby features 15 works of art and will take place on August 4, 2022 from 6pm-9pm at You’re Cordially Invited [1877 Springfield Ave, Maplewood, NJ, 07040].Sheku is fascinated with the role that history plays in our lives and how it shapes our perception of ourselves and the world around us. The artist taps into his personal journey to rediscover his cultural roots, find inspiration and embrace the challenge of integrating unusual and intriguing materials into a cohesive and compelling story.Turning Inward addresses a question that is very pertinent in this moment: If culture is both a personal and social framework for possibility, how can a diaspora of peoples disconnected from their roots find inspiration? Only those who have had their culture lost, stolen, silenced or forgotten can truly understand how valuable it is to be reunited with the untold legacies of the past. “Who we are” and “Who we were” should not be separated.Sheku is a craftsman of many material curiosities who uses burlap canvas, linen, wood, cheesecloth, industrial cardboard, a variety of acrylic mediums, sand, and anything else that sparks his imagination to create masterful works. He is mesmerized by the textures found in nature. After 25 years of teaching art in public schools, Sheku reveals a collection that is immensely personal, culturally rich and aesthetically profound.The exhibition is for Ages 18+ and Free to attend.