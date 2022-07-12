Realtor John Campbell Offers Insights into Coachella Valley Housing Market
Real estate market expected to stay strong with median home prices in the Coachella Valley at all-time highRANCHO MIRAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noted real estate professional John Campbell today announced that properties in the Coachella Valley continue to be a fantastic opportunity for homeowners looking to sell their homes since prices have never been better. Though there has been a sharp average national interest rise of 2%, sales continue to be consistently strong in the Greater Palm Springs/Coachella Valley area.
The Coachella Valley housing market seems to be starting to reach peak home values, but prices are not expected to fall. While national home prices are still climbing, increased mortgage costs have pushed some buyers out of the market, yet the desirable Coachella Valley area has stayed strong.
“Despite the recent increase in the number of active homes, the total inventory is still well below pre-pandemic levels by over 2,500 active listings,” said Campbell. “While higher interest rates may make it harder to buy, there are plenty of strategies that can help buyers find new homes.”
Campbell explained, “By the end of April, there were only 859 active units and now it looks like we will have over 1,100 to start the summer (still historically very low). This much-needed inventory will allow home buyers entering the market more selection and may even curb rising prices. Overall, it is still a fantastic market in which to sell your home. The market projections are positive, but the future is still uncertain. This may be your last best chance to sell your home for top dollar before rates climb even more and price more buyers out of the market.”
Campbell has years of experience and is known as one of the true real estate experts in the Coachella Valley market.
To determine the market value of a home, visit jcampbellrealtor.com/sellers/home-value/ or call 323-646-8558.
