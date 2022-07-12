Submit Release
Vishnu Chemicals expands in the Americas

Siddartha Cherukuri, Joint Managing Director

Vishnu Chemicals is launching their chromic acid range in the Americas which will benefit the wood preservation and electroplating industries.

Vishnu Chemicals (NSE:VISHNU)

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vishnu chemicals is expanding its global outreach program and expanding its operations in the Americas.

Mr. Siddartha Cherukuri, Joint Managing Director, Vishnu Chemicals Limited states, “Vishnu Chemicals Limited epitomises manufacturing of high-performance speciality chemicals, with strong market leadership and an intelligent symphony of forward and backward integration to produce world-class products that are focused on diverse needs and aspirations of its customers. With focus on expanding its base in the American continent, Vishnu Chemicals will provide high quality chromic acid, combined with value driven sales and service, enhancing customer satisfaction. We are looking forward for working with more partners in the American continent and are open for mutually beneficial sustainable business relationships.”

About Vishnu Chemicals Limited : Vishnu Chemicals Limited is one of the leading producers of Chrome chemicals and Barium salts having four state of the art manufacturing facilities located in central and south India. Vishnu Chemicals Limited is a registered company in India and listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and also on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). With the range of products and services, it serves to more than 60 countries across the globe.

For any further information, please contact Vishnu Chemical Limited’s Mexico based business development representative Mr. Lee Iwan (Email lee.iwan@vishnuchemicals.com , cellphone : +52 477 266 2504)

Lee Iwan
Vishnu Chemicals
